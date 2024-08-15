This collection is an ode to the unwavering strength of our cultural roots
Vasundhra Raj, an eponymous brand housing an array of traditional ornamental masterpieces, founded by designer Vasundhra Raj, is dedicated to reviving handcrafted jewellery while representing a new era in collectible heirlooms that celebrate cultural exploration and expression. The brand unveils a timeless legacy of culture and craftsmanship through Mon Ami, Mussoorie — a poetic celebration of the cultural richness and heritage of the mountains. We speak to Vasundhra to know more.
How was Mon Ami, Mussoorie conceived?
In the heart of the mountains, you’ll find a deep connection between the jewellery and the tribal women’s sense of self, community, and cultural pride. This collection takes you back to the fragrant hills, echoing the harmonious songs of Pahadi women and the beat of drums, with their tinkling ornaments. It is a journey through time and tradition, celebrating our cultural roots through each piece of jewellery and the stories they hold.
What are the accessories available? Also, please elaborate on the making process.
Our collection includes a wide range of jewellery pieces such as bangles, bracelets, buttons, brooches that double as pendants, and rings for both men and women. Additionally, we offer chokers, necklaces, earrings, nose pins, and naths. For those interested in more unique pieces, we also create armlets, waist belts, and other couture items.
All our pieces are handmade in Dehradun and Jaipur using traditional techniques such as Gold Dai, Talaf, Partash, and Badroom. These age-old methods, passed down through generations, involve intricate processes like gold beating, stone setting, and enameling. Each piece requires meticulous attention to detail and takes approximately 15-20 days to complete.
Please tell us about the colours and designs in this collection.
Our jewellery is designed to be gemstone-centric, playful, and vibrant. We focus on creating pieces that are colourful and dynamic, making them suitable for all age groups. In our effort to be inclusive, we strive to design unisex pieces that anyone can wear, regardless of gender. This approach ensures that our jewellery not only enhances individual style but also celebrates diversity and personal expression.
Price at INR 70,000 onwards.
Soon available online.
