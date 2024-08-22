Akutee's Nostalgia embraces timeless elegance with handcrafted royalty and nature-inspired designs

Named after the Hindi word for “princess,” Akutee merges quiet luxury with India’s rich textile heritage. Drawing from Sagarika Ghatge’s royal lineage, the brand’s exquisite garments — from saris to co-ord sets — are hand-made and handwoven by skilled artisans. Akutee’s signature nature-inspired motifs, meticulously painted by hand, reflect a legacy of sophistication and elegance that has been passed down through generations.
This festive season, let the Nostalgia collection rekindle your connection to nature’s timeless beauty, offering you a chance to adorn yourself in the grace and freedom embodied by its delicate designs.
This artisanal brand, revered for its dedication to traditional craftsmanship, is inviting us on a journey back in time with a stunning new line that celebrates nature’s most enchanting creatures.
Picture a garden in Kolhapur, where Urmila, the mother of Akutee’s founder Sagarika, would gaze out at the peacocks, birds, and butterflies that flitted by. For Urmila, these creatures were more than just beautiful; they symbolised freedom and elegance. This essence is captured meticulously in Nostalgia, transforming these delicate symbols into breathtaking fashion statements.
Nostalgia is a vivid homage to the natural world, where each piece mirrors the iridescent hues of peacock feathers, the soft tones of butterfly wings, and the vibrant shades of various birds. Rich blues, greens, and purples, interspersed with shimmering golds and silvers, evoke the reflective beauty of feathers. The collection employs luxurious materials such as silk, chiffon, and organza, designed to flow with the grace of a bird in flight.
“Every detail in the collection is meant to transport the wearer to a serene realm where nature and fashion are intertwined,” Sagarika shares. The designs feature intricate beadwork and embroidery that echo the ornate patterns of peacock feathers and the delicate veins of butterfly wings. Feathers, though sparingly used, add a layer of texture and depth, enhancing the ethereal quality of the garments.
The silhouettes in Nostalgia are both flowing and ethereal, inspired by the gentle flutter of wings. Salwar suits with soft drapes and asymmetrical hems mimic the natural curves of bird plumage, while co-ord sets and jackets are adorned with subtle feather patterns and delicate embroidery. Each piece is a canvas for hand-painted motifs, a technique passed down from Urmila to select artisans, ensuring that every garment is a masterpiece of handwoven fabric and timeless sophistication.
“Our goal with this collection is to evoke a sense of tranquillity and wonder. We want to celebrate the balance of strength and poise inherent in nature’s most beautiful creatures, offering a modern interpretation of their timeless allure,” Sagarika explains.
Nostalgia is designed for the discerning woman who cherishes elegance and timeless charm. Each piece is versatile enough to be worn in multiple ways, making it a cherished addition to any wardrobe. From adding a touch of grace to wedding guest attire to illuminating traditional festivities with a royal radiance, the collection is crafted to suit every sensibility.
