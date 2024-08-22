Akutee's Nostalgia embraces timeless elegance with handcrafted royalty and nature-inspired designs

Named after the Hindi word for “princess,” Akutee merges quiet luxury with India’s rich textile heritage. Drawing from Sagarika Ghatge’s royal lineage, the brand’s exquisite garments — from saris to co-ord sets — are hand-made and handwoven by skilled artisans. Akutee’s signature nature-inspired motifs, meticulously painted by hand, reflect a legacy of sophistication and elegance that has been passed down through generations.

This festive season, let the Nostalgia collection rekindle your connection to nature’s timeless beauty, offering you a chance to adorn yourself in the grace and freedom embodied by its delicate designs.

This artisanal brand, revered for its dedication to traditional craftsmanship, is inviting us on a journey back in time with a stunning new line that celebrates nature’s most enchanting creatures.

Picture a garden in Kolhapur, where Urmila, the mother of Akutee’s founder Sagarika, would gaze out at the peacocks, birds, and butterflies that flitted by. For Urmila, these creatures were more than just beautiful; they symbolised freedom and elegance. This essence is captured meticulously in Nostalgia, transforming these delicate symbols into breathtaking fashion statements.