From 'Chak De' star to fashionista: Sagarika Ghatge reveals the secret behind her entrepreneurial success

A former national-level hockey player turned Bollywood actor, Sagarika Ghatge, is now making waves in the fashion world with her brand Akutee. In this exclusive interview, she talks about her journey, her inspirations, and what lies ahead.
Q: Can you share about your journey from a royal family to the silver screen? How did your upbringing influence your career in acting?
Well, for me, while growing up, sports was very important—not only for me but for my entire family. To this day, sports play a significant role in our lives.
Going to boarding school at Mayo College only reinforced this. And hockey came naturally to me. I was involved in various sports activities like swimming and horse riding. I was also involved in dramatics and plays while at school. When the opportunity for Chak De came, my family—especially my dad—was very encouraging. He felt it was a great opportunity since it combined sports and acting, both of which I enjoyed. However, he was clear that I had to complete my schooling first. So, straight after my exams, when this opportunity arose, he was supportive. This foundation in sports has helped me achieve a lot in life and everything around it.
Q: Your debut was met with critical acclaim. What challenges did you face in maintaining that momentum in your acting career?
Well, not everyone gets a debut like what I got. For that I’m very grateful and fortunate. I feel extremely lucky that I got to play a part in a film like Chak De and portray a character that so many people loved and identified with. It wasn't just my character; I think every girl's character in the film was appreciated to the fullest.
Films like Chak De come once in a lifetime for many actors. Fortunately for me, it came with my first film. So, of course, there are always going to be ups and downs, and we all face them because you cannot expect every film to be that successful.
Q: Transitioning from acting to entrepreneurship, what inspired you to launch your own fashion brand? How does your royal heritage influence the designs and ethos of your brand?
I think the main leap was taken when Akutee was launched. It is a brand that focuses on hand painting, artisans, and going back in time with hand-woven, handmade garments. And the biggest influence has been the women in my family, whom I have always admired and aspired to be like in some way or the other. The ethos of the brand comes from that heritage. I feel this brand was conceived way back in time, unknowingly in my head, because many of my clothes and saris were painted by my mother, who has been painting since she was 16. It was all about putting it together in a way that allows everyone else to acquire a little piece of that heritage. Each piece of Akutee can be passed down through generations, as it’s not about trends but timelessness. Today, she mentors other artists to carry forward this tradition. Every design in Akutee is classic, minimalistic, and elegant—nothing too jarring. This reflects the style I've grown up seeing in my family, where my great-grandmother and grandmother dressed in simple chiffons with hand-woven borders or Banarasi tissue sari that were painted or embroidered. It was always a case of “less is more”, and that is what my brand stands for. The designs and ethos of my brand are a tribute to all the women in my family.
Being married to a famous cricketer, how do you balance the demands of your professional life with the scrutiny and expectations that come with your personal life?
For me, being married to Zaheer Khan, who is a very private person, complements my own inclination towards privacy. We are not overly public individuals and tend to speak when we have something meaningful to say. Despite our private natures, we both love having people over, and this has become an even greater part of my life after marriage. Even before we were married, Zaheer always enjoyed hosting friends at home, and he continues to do so. We’ve never really bothered about the public scrutiny. We are very content with our lives, enjoying simple moments at home, like having a cup of tea and chatting, rather than going out frequently.
Do you love cricket? Were you a Zaheer Khan fan before you even met him?
I am someone who grew up watching a lot of sports, so cricket has always been an integral part of my life. And yes, I was a Zaheer Khan fan!
Has he played any role in your journey into fashion?
Yes, he is one of the most important people who have played a significant role in bringing Akutee to the world. As a mother-daughter duo, we feel that Zaheer is the main reason and the brainchild behind Akutee's launch. He has consistently encouraged us to take the step of sharing our work with the world. He always told me that this would be like a gift from a daughter to a mother and that I should definitely do it for my mother.
Looking towards the future, do you see yourself returning to acting, or are there other new ventures you're exploring?
Acting is my passion. It's something that brings me immense joy, and being on set is the best feeling for anyone in this field. Of course, that passion is never going away, so I'm looking forward to doing more work.
RAPID FIRE:
What’s your idea of a perfect date?
A date goes well when you have good conversation, good food, and the right kind of ambience. So, you could be anywhere and be with the right person. I think that makes for a perfect date.
What’s one thing people don’t know about you?
One thing people don’t know about me is that I am a multitasker. I like to do a lot of things at once, and somehow I manage to get it all done.
What’s a must-have clothing item everyone should own?
Everyone should own a sari and a white shirt. Very important.
Diamonds or pearls?
Pearls, definitely pearls.
What’s your guilty pleasure?
Chocolate.
Besides your phone or wallet, what’s a couple of must-have purse items?
I always have a small perfume and a small diary for some reason; it’s always been there. Also, sunglasses and lip balm.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com