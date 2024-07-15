From 'Chak De' star to fashionista: Sagarika Ghatge reveals the secret behind her entrepreneurial success

Q: Transitioning from acting to entrepreneurship, what inspired you to launch your own fashion brand? How does your royal heritage influence the designs and ethos of your brand?

I think the main leap was taken when Akutee was launched. It is a brand that focuses on hand painting, artisans, and going back in time with hand-woven, handmade garments. And the biggest influence has been the women in my family, whom I have always admired and aspired to be like in some way or the other. The ethos of the brand comes from that heritage. I feel this brand was conceived way back in time, unknowingly in my head, because many of my clothes and saris were painted by my mother, who has been painting since she was 16. It was all about putting it together in a way that allows everyone else to acquire a little piece of that heritage. Each piece of Akutee can be passed down through generations, as it’s not about trends but timelessness. Today, she mentors other artists to carry forward this tradition. Every design in Akutee is classic, minimalistic, and elegant—nothing too jarring. This reflects the style I've grown up seeing in my family, where my great-grandmother and grandmother dressed in simple chiffons with hand-woven borders or Banarasi tissue sari that were painted or embroidered. It was always a case of “less is more”, and that is what my brand stands for. The designs and ethos of my brand are a tribute to all the women in my family.

Being married to a famous cricketer, how do you balance the demands of your professional life with the scrutiny and expectations that come with your personal life?

For me, being married to Zaheer Khan, who is a very private person, complements my own inclination towards privacy. We are not overly public individuals and tend to speak when we have something meaningful to say. Despite our private natures, we both love having people over, and this has become an even greater part of my life after marriage. Even before we were married, Zaheer always enjoyed hosting friends at home, and he continues to do so. We’ve never really bothered about the public scrutiny. We are very content with our lives, enjoying simple moments at home, like having a cup of tea and chatting, rather than going out frequently.

Do you love cricket? Were you a Zaheer Khan fan before you even met him?

I am someone who grew up watching a lot of sports, so cricket has always been an integral part of my life. And yes, I was a Zaheer Khan fan!

Has he played any role in your journey into fashion?

Yes, he is one of the most important people who have played a significant role in bringing Akutee to the world. As a mother-daughter duo, we feel that Zaheer is the main reason and the brainchild behind Akutee's launch. He has consistently encouraged us to take the step of sharing our work with the world. He always told me that this would be like a gift from a daughter to a mother and that I should definitely do it for my mother.