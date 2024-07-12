This collection celebrates comfort and style for modern jetsetters

Scarlet Sage, a name synonymous with luxurious elegance and effortless grace, has unveiled its latest collection, Spring Summer ’24 collection. This vibrant offering is more than just a new line of clothes; it’s a travel companion crafted for the modern globetrotter. As founders Sanjana and Ankit Bhuwalka explain, “We designed this collection with the jetsetter in mind — someone who craves comfort and versatility without sacrificing style.”
For years, the brand has been at the forefront of Indian fashion, pioneering the introduction of pleated Western wear and championing inclusivity. The latest collection stays true to these core values. “We offer a diverse range of silhouettes and a size-inclusive selection,” says Sanjana, “because we believe that fashion should celebrate every body type.”
The collection is a masterclass in effortless style. Imagine arriving at your destination wrinkle-free and ready to explore, thanks to comfortable, micro-pleated fabrics that resist creasing. “We want our customers to feel confident and comfortable throughout their travels,” explains Ankit. Dresses seamlessly transition from day to night, transforming from casual daytime looks to elegant evening attire with a simple switch of footwear. Functional co-eds offer timeless appeal for relaxed yet chic vacation wear, while elevated separates like tailored trousers and sophisticated blouses are perfect for business meetings or evening events.
The colour palette is a vibrant ode to summer, with a playful dance of reds and blues that transition beautifully into fall. Florals, a signature Scarlet Sage motif, add a touch of whimsy and romance to each piece, creating a collection that’s truly transeasonal. “Our unique approach to pleating offers a flexible fit that flatters every body type,” says Sanjana. “These garments move with you, ensuring all-day comfort and confidence.”
The collection is the sweet spot where timeless design meets modern functionality. It’s an invitation to explore the world in style, a celebration of wanderlust woven with the rich tapestry of the brand’s design heritage.
Price starts at Rs 7,000. Available online.
