This collection celebrates comfort and style for modern jetsetters

Scarlet Sage, a name synonymous with luxurious elegance and effortless grace, has unveiled its latest collection, Spring Summer ’24 collection. This vibrant offering is more than just a new line of clothes; it’s a travel companion crafted for the modern globetrotter. As founders Sanjana and Ankit Bhuwalka explain, “We designed this collection with the jetsetter in mind — someone who craves comfort and versatility without sacrificing style.”

For years, the brand has been at the forefront of Indian fashion, pioneering the introduction of pleated Western wear and championing inclusivity. The latest collection stays true to these core values. “We offer a diverse range of silhouettes and a size-inclusive selection,” says Sanjana, “because we believe that fashion should celebrate every body type.”