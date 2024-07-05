Pack less, travel more with this effortless footwear collection

Why footwear?

Our new footwear line is a natural extension of our commitment to providing versatile, on-trend pieces that make packing for your next vacation a breeze. From beaches to bars, our shoes are designed to take you everywhere in comfort and style.

At Summer Somewhere, our mission is to be your go-to travel fashion destination that caters to every aspect of your journey, from apparel to accessories. With the launch of our footwear collection, we are one step closer to our mission.

Sustainability balanced with quality. Can you elaborate on this?

We are proud to highlight that our footwear line uses responsibly sourced and chrome-free leather, which ensures high quality and durability, whereas most vegan shoes are made from faux leather. Faux or vegan leather is typically made from polyvinyl chloride (PVC) or polyurethane (PU) and relies on virgin plastic and is not recyclable or biodegradable.

After exploring various plant-based leather options we found that most still contain large amounts of plastic or are not durable. We will continue our work to offer more sustainable materials without compromising on quality. For quality and durability reasons, we have chosen to use leather, and remain committed to finding more sustainable alternatives as there are more innovations in the industry.

Can you describe the ethos behind the design of these summer-ready sandals?

Our new footwear collection embodies the same ethos of effortless and timeless styles with a focus on long-lasting quality that defines our brand.

How do the new sandals complement your brand's existing garment collections?

The neutral colour palette and design details of this collection are carefully chosen to match our garments, and any other garments in your wardrobe - ensuring that our customers can easily mix and match pieces to create their vacation looks.

Can you highlight any particular design elements that set these sandals apart?

All our shoes use responsibly sourced, chrome-free leather which ensures high quality and durability. The sandals feature classic and versatile designs keeping comfort in mind by adding cushioned footbeds and adjustable straps for a perfect fit.

What steps were taken to ensure the comfort of the footwear?

Comfort is a top priority for us. This is especially important when designing summer sandals as we tend to walk for long hours on vacation. Our sandals feature cushioned footbeds and adjustable straps to provide support and comfort for all-day wear.