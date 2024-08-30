New launches

New collection, ‘All Summer Long’ draws inspiration from vacation vibes

This collection offers some stunning silhouettes — from flowing asymmetrical tunic-pant sets with frills and ruffles, elevated everyday shirt-pant sets featuring scalloped collars and plackets
After Uncharted, which was an exploration of poetry in uncertainty — all about getting to know yourself in unfamiliar territory, relinquishing control and being in the here and now, Lavanya Ahuja is back with All Summer Long, a collection that draws inspiration from vacation vibes, featuring a blend of relaxed separates and coordinated sets that evoke a carefree, dreamy summer atmosphere. This collection is different and Lavanya says it is because, “We don’t do pret-wear often and All Summer Long is solely made up of elevated everyday sets and vacation-ready resort looks, which we haven’t done before.” She adds, “It features feminine frills and ruffles, along with pearl detailing that adds a hint of romance. It also includes sheer textured fabrics and playful wavy panels, necklines and cut-outs.”

The colour palette is made up of textured ivories (pearly whites), and warm neutrals reminiscent of sandy beaches, alongside feel-good gelato pastels (buttercup yellow, cotton candy pink, sea foam, peach sunset with a pop of vibrant coral). For this collection, Lavanya has used fabrics like flowing chiffons, textured whites — cotton schiffli (eyelet embroidered fabric), sheer viscose, jacquards, lustrous satin linen and lycra, cotton double gauze.

All Summer Long offers some stunning silhouettes — from flowing asymmetrical tunic-pant sets with frills and ruffles, elevated everyday shirt-pant sets featuring scalloped collars and plackets, with pearl buttons, elevated everyday matching sets with wavy panels with playful scallop edging and resort kaftan sets in sheer jacquards, with pearl detailing and cutwork embroidery, there is lots to look forward to.

Price starts at INR 3,500.

Available online.

