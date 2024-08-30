New collection, ‘All Summer Long’ draws inspiration from vacation vibes

The colour palette is made up of textured ivories (pearly whites), and warm neutrals reminiscent of sandy beaches, alongside feel-good gelato pastels (buttercup yellow, cotton candy pink, sea foam, peach sunset with a pop of vibrant coral). For this collection, Lavanya has used fabrics like flowing chiffons, textured whites — cotton schiffli (eyelet embroidered fabric), sheer viscose, jacquards, lustrous satin linen and lycra, cotton double gauze.

All Summer Long offers some stunning silhouettes — from flowing asymmetrical tunic-pant sets with frills and ruffles, elevated everyday shirt-pant sets featuring scalloped collars and plackets, with pearl buttons, elevated everyday matching sets with wavy panels with playful scallop edging and resort kaftan sets in sheer jacquards, with pearl detailing and cutwork embroidery, there is lots to look forward to.

Price starts at INR 3,500.

Available online.

Eamil: rupam@newindianexpress.com

X: @rupsjain