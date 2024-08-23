Anamika Khanna’s latest collaboration with a global brand has her signature styles in a fresh avatar

Drawing from her archive, the elephant-eye print reappears as a swirling pastiche of colour and form, adding flair to a silk wrap shirt, fluid lungi skirt and stunning, hand-embroidered patchwork Parsi coat. Her signature exquisite workmanship is also evident on a black embroidered cut-out skirt and a coordinating tailored, cropped art deco jacket.

For men, familiar cuts, including kurta tops and coordinating trousers in crisp, organic cotton and silk pyjama-style ensembles, are refreshed with graphic prints. Painterly motifs elevate sporty styles, including roomy silk basketball shorts, printed relaxed-fit tees, slim-fit sweatpants or joggers, and oversized jersey hoodies.