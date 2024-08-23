Anamika Khanna’s latest collaboration with a global brand has her signature styles in a fresh avatar

Couturier Anamika Khanna just unveiled an eye-catching collection in collaboration with global brand H&M. The celebrated Indian fashion designer's collection has her signature eclecticism and flair for fusing glamour and opulent craftsmanship with contemporary tailoring and luxe loungewear. This collection displays her innovative use of patterns.
Drawing from her archive, the elephant-eye print reappears as a swirling pastiche of colour and form, adding flair to a silk wrap shirt, fluid lungi skirt and stunning, hand-embroidered patchwork Parsi coat. Her signature exquisite workmanship is also evident on a black embroidered cut-out skirt and a coordinating tailored, cropped art deco jacket.
For men, familiar cuts, including kurta tops and coordinating trousers in crisp, organic cotton and silk pyjama-style ensembles, are refreshed with graphic prints. Painterly motifs elevate sporty styles, including roomy silk basketball shorts, printed relaxed-fit tees, slim-fit sweatpants or joggers, and oversized jersey hoodies.