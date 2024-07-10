Radhika Merchant dazzles in a yellow Anamika Khanna lehenga with exquisite floral dupatta at her haldi

The pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are in full swing, and the bride-to-be is captivating hearts with her stunning looks. Celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor took to Instagram to share pictures of Radhika’s haldi outfit, aptly captioned “My luminous Radhika Merchant.”
The bride-to-be looked radiant in a canary yellow lehenga by designer Anamika Khanna. However, the true showstopper was the unique pool dupatta (flower stole) that stole the spotlight.
The exquisite dupatta was a breathtaking display of floral artistry. Delicately woven with fragrant tagar (crape jasmine) kalis and vibrant genda (marigold) flowers, it created a mesmerising floral canopy that complemented Radhika's lehenga perfectly.
To complete the enchanting floral theme, Radhika Merchant adorned exquisite floral jewellery crafted from tagar flowers. Matching earrings, haath phools (hand ornaments), and kaleeras (bridal bangles) added a touch of elegance and tradition to her attire.
The look garnered rave reviews from fellow celebrities. Kareena Kapoor declared it “the best,” while Sonam Kapoor chimed in with, “Simplicity is always the winner.”
The Ambani residence, Antilia, played host to a dazzling array of Bollywood stars who came to celebrate the joyous occasion. Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Manushi Chillar, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Sara Ali Khan were just a few of the A-listers who graced the event with their presence.
The haldi ceremony marked another chapter in the grand pre-wedding festivities that began in March this year in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The wedding itself is set to take place on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The pre-wedding celebrations have already witnessed performances by renowned celebrities, including a much-talked-about Sangeet performance by international pop star Justin Bieber.
Also, check out Isha Ambani's stunning look from the haldi.