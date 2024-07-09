Isha Ambani stuns in Karan Torani lehenga at Anant-Radhika’s haldi

Isha Ambani has set the internet ablaze with her stunning fashion choices during her brother Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding festivities. Last night, the heiress stole the show at the haldi ceremony with a custom-made Karan Torani lehenga that perfectly captured the spirit of love and celebration.
Isha’s dazzling look, shared by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania on Instagram, showcased a sleeveless blouse adorned with intricate heart embroidery. The halter neckline and colourful tassel embellishments added a touch of whimsy, while the backless design and figure-flattering silhouette exuded contemporary charm.
Paired with the blouse was a flowing raw silk lehenga skirt. The skirt boasted vibrant panels embroidered with vertical lines, further accentuated by charming heart motifs meticulously crafted with sequins and threadwork.
Isha accessorised the ensemble like a true fashion icon. Ornate bracelets, statement earcuffs, and a simple ring complemented the outfit’s vibrancy. Her makeup, perfectly balanced with a black bindi, darkened brows, kohl-lined eyes, and berry-pink lips, added a touch of glamour. Loose tresses framed her face, completing the effortlessly chic look.
Isha, daughter of business tycoons Nita and Mukesh Ambani, is no stranger to the spotlight. As Anant Ambani prepares to tie the knot with Radhika on July 12, all eyes are on the Ambani family. With Isha's captivating haldi outfit setting the tone, one can only imagine the fashion extravaganza that awaits during the upcoming wedding festivities.
The haldi ceremony was a star studded affair with Bollywood star Salman Khan making an appearance.