Corneliani unveils luxe revamp: A new era of Italian elegance and customisation

Corneliani, the epitome of Italian luxury apparel, celebrated the grand reopening of its exquisitely revamped store at DLF Emporio, New Delhi, recently. The newly redesigned space perfectly embodies Corneliani’s blend of modern sophistication and timeless elegance, elevating each visit to a refined experience.

The evening showcased Corneliani’s newly unveiled store, where contemporary design seamlessly intertwines with classic luxury. Every element of the layout and interior has been meticulously curated to mirror the brand's dedication to exceptional quality and elegance. The result is a warm, inviting atmosphere that transforms shopping into an indulgent pleasure.

Adding to the excitement, Corneliani introduced its Made-to-Measure (MTM) service. This bespoke offering boasts an extensive selection: over 600 fabrics for suits, jackets, and coats, 200 shirt fabrics, 50 linings, and 40 button choices. It promises an unparalleled level of customization and craftsmanship.