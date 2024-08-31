Ranna Gill's Urban Prairie Fall 2024 is a fusion of city chic and prairie elegance

Step into the lush frontier of fashion where the urban skyline kisses the untamed wilds, and where contemporary glamour gracefully intertwines with nature’s raw beauty. Ranna Gill’s latest collection, Urban Prairie Fall 2024, invites you to traverse this captivating intersection, blending the sophistication of city life with the serene allure of the prairie.
Imagine a world where towering skyscrapers are flanked by sprawling fields of wildflowers, and the frenetic pace of urbanity melds seamlessly with the gentle whispers of the wind. In Urban Prairie Fall 2024, this enchanting vision comes to life through a series of evening dresses and ensembles that embody a symphony of timeless style and natural charm. Each piece is a celebration of contrasts, where rugged elegance meets refined glamour.
“In this collection, enchanting evening dresses adorned with captivating prints beckon you to wander through the modern wilderness, where glamour meets the untamed,” says Ranna Gill, founder and creative head of the brand. The collection evokes the magic of the prairie at dusk, where golden sunlight dances with the glow of city lights, and every silhouette becomes a testament to the beauty of duality.
Ranna’s Urban Prairie Fall 2024 is a masterclass in juxtaposing textures and tones to create an immersive fashion experience. The collection’s core elements — flowing dresses, tailored jackets, and prairie-inspired patterns — highlight a striking balance of rugged and refined. Textures mimic the golden hues of a sunset, seamlessly merging with the vibrant energy of urban nights.
“The textures and tones are designed to evoke the essence of the prairie at twilight. We blend fine weaves and luxurious textures with colours that
range from rich neutrals to liquorish tones, capturing the mood of a modern wilderness where elegance meets the wild,” Ranna explains.
The collection enhances Ranna’s established identity by adding a fresh, natural charm to its contemporary elegance. The collection builds upon the brand’s signature prints, infusing them with rhinestone embellishments for a touch of festive glamour. This evolution underscores her commitment to redefining modern fashion while staying rooted in its core aesthetic.
“With this collection, we continue to explore and elevate our signature prints, adding an edge with festive rhinestones. This collection is about pushing boundaries while embracing the essence of natural beauty,” says Ranna.
Creating this new collection involved drawing inspiration from landscapes where urban sophistication meets natural wildness. Ranna’s design process combined the rugged beauty of the prairie with sleek urban silhouettes through intricate prints and structured designs. The result is a collection that harmonises historic grandeur with contemporary chic.
When asked about her favourite pieces, Ranna reveals her admiration for the enchanting jackets within the collection. “These jackets hold a special place in my heart as they represent the collection’s core theme of layering — dresses with jackets, pantsuits with long jackets. They perfectly blend the rugged allure of nature with urban elegance.”
Let your style bloom amidst the urban wilderness, where every ensemble tells a story of both sophistication and untamed beauty.
Price starts at Rs 9,800. Available online.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin