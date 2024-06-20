Designer Ranna Gill unveils Whispering Woods collection, a floral virtuoso inspired by nature's timeless allure

Twenty-five years ago, Ranna Gill stood at the threshold of her dreams. Armed with a degree from the prestigious Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT), her heart brimmed with a vision—to create a ready-to-wear brand that would seamlessly meld the timeless elegance of Indian aesthetics with the contemporary allure of New York's cosmopolitan spirit. Her belief in the power of cultural fusion, in the harmony of tradition and innovation, became the cornerstone of her brand.
Ranna’s designs have an ethereal quality and no wonder they are adorned and cherished by the leading ladies of the industry including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karishma Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Huma Qureshi, Sania Mirza, Vidya Balan among others.
Her new collection is a visionary floral virtuoso, transforming prints into botanical poetry with each stroke of design brilliance. Titled Whispering Woods, it is a mesmerising voyage from the bustling cityscape to the serene landscapes of self-discovery. We talk to the designer to know more about her latest creations that look straight out of a picture-perfect dream world.
“The collection resonates with the Met Gala's Garden of Time theme, both weaving narratives of nature’s timeless allure. The designs, akin to enchanted foliage, embody the essence of ethereal beauty and the inexorable passage of time,” says Ranna, whose sole presence in the Hamptons reflects her expansive reach, and a vision that transcends borders, embracing a narrative of sophistication, celebrating femininity and diversity.
In Whispering Woods, delicate floral motifs dance across fabrics, evoking the serene whispers of ancient forests. “You will find a predominance of pastels, pinks, nudes, peaches and blues, echoing the gentle hues of dawn breaking over the horizon and the soft whispers of the forest. The silhouettes are as free-flowing and comfortable as a breeze through the trees,” explains the designer.
Her inspiration is the natural world. She translates the delicate details, colours, and patterns found in flora and landscapes into a harmonious colour palette that reflects the essence of these natural scenes, using soft pastels, vibrant hues, and earthy tones. “Our print design team creates unique prints that mirror nature's beauty, such as floral patterns and botanical motifs, through hand-drawing or digital rendering. The choice of fabrics like soft linens and breathable cottons enhance the sensory experience and aligns with the natural inspiration. Skilled artisans bring these designs to life with techniques like embroidery and digital printing, ensuring each garment is a work of art,” says Ranna, explaining the design process.
The collection offers a versatile range including jacket shorts, pantsuits, dresses, crop tops, tunics and co-ord sets. Crafted from breathable fabrics like cotton and linen, each garment invites wearers to embrace the journey with ease and grace, whether wandering through city streets or adorning the travel wardrobe.
“Whispering Woods is an invitation to individuals to immerse themselves in nature’s serene beauty. Whether amidst sun-kissed forests, lush garden retreats, or intimate gatherings in peaceful settings, these garments complement these moments with effortless elegance. From everyday adventures to cherished occasions, our versatile designs transcend boundaries, offering timeless sophistication for every setting,” she adds.
The garments are tailored for the modern woman, and the size-inclusive range ensures that every individual, regardless of size, can embrace leisure and workwear that resonates with their lifestyle. With styles curated for both casual outings and professional endeavours, the collection empowers women to embrace confidence and express their unique style in every aspect of their lives.
Price starts at Rs 10,000. Available online.
