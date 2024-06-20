Designer Ranna Gill unveils Whispering Woods collection, a floral virtuoso inspired by nature's timeless allure

Her new collection is a visionary floral virtuoso, transforming prints into botanical poetry with each stroke of design brilliance. Titled Whispering Woods, it is a mesmerising voyage from the bustling cityscape to the serene landscapes of self-discovery. We talk to the designer to know more about her latest creations that look straight out of a picture-perfect dream world.

“The collection resonates with the Met Gala's Garden of Time theme, both weaving narratives of nature’s timeless allure. The designs, akin to enchanted foliage, embody the essence of ethereal beauty and the inexorable passage of time,” says Ranna, whose sole presence in the Hamptons reflects her expansive reach, and a vision that transcends borders, embracing a narrative of sophistication, celebrating femininity and diversity.

In Whispering Woods, delicate floral motifs dance across fabrics, evoking the serene whispers of ancient forests. “You will find a predominance of pastels, pinks, nudes, peaches and blues, echoing the gentle hues of dawn breaking over the horizon and the soft whispers of the forest. The silhouettes are as free-flowing and comfortable as a breeze through the trees,” explains the designer.

Her inspiration is the natural world. She translates the delicate details, colours, and patterns found in flora and landscapes into a harmonious colour palette that reflects the essence of these natural scenes, using soft pastels, vibrant hues, and earthy tones. “Our print design team creates unique prints that mirror nature's beauty, such as floral patterns and botanical motifs, through hand-drawing or digital rendering. The choice of fabrics like soft linens and breathable cottons enhance the sensory experience and aligns with the natural inspiration. Skilled artisans bring these designs to life with techniques like embroidery and digital printing, ensuring each garment is a work of art,” says Ranna, explaining the design process.

The collection offers a versatile range including jacket shorts, pantsuits, dresses, crop tops, tunics and co-ord sets. Crafted from breathable fabrics like cotton and linen, each garment invites wearers to embrace the journey with ease and grace, whether wandering through city streets or adorning the travel wardrobe.