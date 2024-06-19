Channel retro chic: Bring back nostalgic looks with a modern twist

The 80s and 90s were iconic periods with looks still in vogue, especially inspired by TV shows and Hollywood stars. United Colors Of Benetton’s Spring-Summer 2024 collection makes it easy to recreate these outfits. Embrace bold colour blocks, checkered shirts with classic blue denims or trousers, and vibrant patterns. Channel retro chic with timeless trends and contemporary flair. Whether it's 80s streetwear or 90s polished preppiness, the brand offers the perfect pieces to revive these nostalgic looks with a modern twist.
For men
Channelling 80s and 90s fashion, the men's collection brings back flannel shirts with plaid prints in red and navy. Pair these with timeless beige trousers to merge vintage charm with modern sophistication. Recreate iconic looks of stars like Matthew Perry and Jared Leto, accessorising with a knitted scarf and logo cap for a timeless, retro yet relevant statement.
For women
Inspired by the iconic fashion of the 80s and 90s, the women's collection brings back timeless styles from stars like Jennifer Aniston and Cindy Crawford. Embrace hot low-waist bootcut denims and body-hugging t-shirt dresses for an enduring look. Denim overalls, a key staple for comfort and chicness, also make a comeback. Infuse these iconic street styles with a contemporary twist, creating a look that’s both retro and modern.