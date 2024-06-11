Hello Kitty is all set to enter the Indian market

As Hello Kitty, the iconic Japanese brand, celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2024, parent company Sanrio is gearing up to bring the Kawaii culture craze to India on a grand scale.

Kawaii, a Japanese term for cute, is a fashion trend marked by playfulness, simplicity and innocence, and Hello Kitty, with her cuteness and sweetness, is one of the most recognizable symbols of this globally.

Hello Kitty, with its strong brand recognition across generations, has become a part of Indian subculture, not just as a fashion and lifestyle symbol, but also as a beloved figure for children via toys, apparel, and stationery.