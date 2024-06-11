Hello Kitty is all set to enter the Indian market

As Hello Kitty, the iconic Japanese brand, celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2024, parent company Sanrio is gearing up to bring the Kawaii culture craze to India on a grand scale.
Kawaii, a Japanese term for cute, is a fashion trend marked by playfulness, simplicity and innocence, and Hello Kitty, with her cuteness and sweetness, is one of the most recognizable symbols of this globally.
Hello Kitty, with its strong brand recognition across generations, has become a part of Indian subculture, not just as a fashion and lifestyle symbol, but also as a beloved figure for children via toys, apparel, and stationery.
Sanrio and Dream Theatre, the brand's agent in India, are working to develop an effective licencing program that appeals to children, teenagers, and young women. The goal is to create a deeper India relationship for Hello Kitty, with multiple touch points and experiences across content, social media, ground events, and strategic partnerships with leading brands and retailers.
With its philosophy of bringing happiness and friendship through small gifts, Sanrio hopes to bring smiles to everyone's faces in India with its vision of One World, Connecting Smiles.