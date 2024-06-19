Elevate your yoga practice with this innovative collection

Kuefit by Asort’s yoga collection for men and women is designed to blend style, comfort and performance. This innovative line, which will be launched on Yoga Day (June 21), promises to elevate one's yoga practice with its thoughtful designs and high-quality fabrics.
For women, the Kuefit Yoga Collection features the High-Rise Flared Pant, the star of the line. Crafted from premium cotton-lycra fabric, these pants offer a body-hugging fit from the waist to the knee, transitioning into a flattering flare from the knee to the hem. This flattering silhouette ensures maximum freedom of movement during yoga sessions. The collection also includes the Kuefit Self-Design Comfort Fit Activewear T-shirt, made from breathable polyester fabric for ease of movement and durability. To complete the ensemble, Kuefit offers its next-generation Running Sports Shoes for women featuring striking colours, reliable soles, and lightweight cushioning.
The Men's Yoga Collection caters to the modern, active man with the stretchable polo casual t-shirt, a versatile option that can transition from the yoga studio to casual outings. Crafted from high-quality materials, this t-shirt offers exceptional comfort and style. Complementing the look are Kuefit's next-generation Running Sports Shoes for men, designed with reliable soles and lightweight cushion beds, perfect for regular workout sessions.
Price on request. Available online.