Elevate your yoga practice with this innovative collection

For women, the Kuefit Yoga Collection features the High-Rise Flared Pant, the star of the line. Crafted from premium cotton-lycra fabric, these pants offer a body-hugging fit from the waist to the knee, transitioning into a flattering flare from the knee to the hem. This flattering silhouette ensures maximum freedom of movement during yoga sessions. The collection also includes the Kuefit Self-Design Comfort Fit Activewear T-shirt, made from breathable polyester fabric for ease of movement and durability. To complete the ensemble, Kuefit offers its next-generation Running Sports Shoes for women featuring striking colours, reliable soles, and lightweight cushioning.