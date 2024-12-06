A fusion of tradition and modernity, Sitaara is inspired by the joy of festivals

It's the most beautiful time of the year, a season brimming with festivals, weddings, and endless celebrations. This is when we joyfully rearrange our wardrobes, curating ensembles that reflect the magic of the moment. For some, it’s all about the allure of shimmer and sparkle — bling outfits that light up festive evenings and wedding receptions alike. For others, it’s the understated elegance of soft pastel hues or the timeless charm of sophisticated, subtle picks. For those caught up in the task of revamping their wardrobes, One Not Two Studio has something special in store. Their festive collection, Sitaara, is a dazzling ode to the season, crafted to suit every mood and style.
Walking us through the inspiration behind Sitaara, founder and head designer Shikha Dobhal shares, “The collection is a fusion of tradition and modernity, perfect for celebratory occasions. Inspired by the warmth and joy of the festivities, it features vibrant hues, intricate gold sequin embroideries, and relaxed yet elegant silhouettes.”
Sitaara is designed to exude luxury while maintaining a sense of simplicity, making it accessible to all ages and body types. The designer informs that the goal was to create pieces that seamlessly combine style and comfort, steering away from excessive embellishments often associated with festive wear.
One Not Two Studio is known for blending fine craftsmanship with simplicity, offering versatile occasion wear that emphasises timelessness and individuality. “Since 2019, the brand has redefined traditional festive attire with light, intricate designs that celebrate personal expression,” adds Shikha. Their elegant yet comfortable pieces, suited for all ages, reflect the belief that simplicity can also be festive.
Spilling the beans on the materials used in Sitaara, Shikha says, “It incorporates rich silks and organzas for luxurious, flowy fabrics that are both festive and comfortable. The colour palette includes bold, playful hues like hot pink, mango, navy blue, apricot, and rose, capturing the vibrancy of joyful times.”As far as the design elements are concerned, the collection highlights subtle gold embroidery that adds a refined sparkle, enhancing the charm of ethnic wear and making it ideal for festivals and special occasions.
Sitaara consists of kurta-farshi sets, sharara sets, and contemporary co-ords, catering to diverse tastes. With versatile, minimalist designs, these outfits are perfect for weddings, sangeets, or intimate gatherings, exuding festive charm in every detail. Shikha credits the skilled local artisans for their intricate craftsmanship, “All our pieces are crafted by hand by skilled local artisans. We work with fine silks and ensure that all embroideries are meticulously done in-house.” Through her designs, she aims to make wearers feel joyful, confident, and empowered.
Rs 29,950 onwards.
Available online.
