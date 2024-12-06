A fusion of tradition and modernity, Sitaara is inspired by the joy of festivals

It's the most beautiful time of the year, a season brimming with festivals, weddings, and endless celebrations. This is when we joyfully rearrange our wardrobes, curating ensembles that reflect the magic of the moment. For some, it’s all about the allure of shimmer and sparkle — bling outfits that light up festive evenings and wedding receptions alike. For others, it’s the understated elegance of soft pastel hues or the timeless charm of sophisticated, subtle picks. For those caught up in the task of revamping their wardrobes, One Not Two Studio has something special in store. Their festive collection, Sitaara, is a dazzling ode to the season, crafted to suit every mood and style.

Walking us through the inspiration behind Sitaara, founder and head designer Shikha Dobhal shares, “The collection is a fusion of tradition and modernity, perfect for celebratory occasions. Inspired by the warmth and joy of the festivities, it features vibrant hues, intricate gold sequin embroideries, and relaxed yet elegant silhouettes.”

Sitaara is designed to exude luxury while maintaining a sense of simplicity, making it accessible to all ages and body types. The designer informs that the goal was to create pieces that seamlessly combine style and comfort, steering away from excessive embellishments often associated with festive wear.