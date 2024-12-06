Lost in Time captures the allure of old-world charm through its ethnic wear, enhanced by a regal twist

Time, like an ever-flowing river, shapes our hearts and souls with its fleeting yet unforgettable moments. It carries the warmth of nostalgia, while also embracing the beauty of the present, weaving together fragments of our journey into rich, meaningful experiences. Weddings beautifully capture this essence, where timeless traditions meet the vibrant spirit of today, blending history with modernity. Fashion brand Matsya by Utkarsh Ahuja’s vintage bridal collection, Lost in Time embodies this harmony, celebrating the eternal interplay of time. as a couple embarks on this new chapter of their lives.

Aditi, the muse

A significant highlight of this collection is its collaboration with actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who recently tied the knot with actor Siddharth. The campaign showcases Aditi as a vision of ethereal elegance, adorned in the collection’s signature pieces and exuding regal charm. Among the highlights is The Royal Hydari Saree, inspired by the essence of a timeless Indian wedding.

“She is effortless, graceful, and truly embodies the Matsya spirit,” shares the designer Utkarsh, adding, “Her aura aligns beautifully with the muted, palatial, and intimate celebration we envisioned. Seeing her in The Royal Hydari Saree brought our dream of blending contemporary design with vintage vibes to life.”

Speaking about the inspiration behind the collection, the designer reveals that the goal was to craft garments that transcend eras, merging timeless charm with a fresh perspective. “We wanted to build a character within the embroideries and designs that feels eternal,” shares Utkarsh. “Parts of the garments evoke vintage allure, while others embrace a modern, contemporary vibe.” This blend of old and new encapsulates the brand’s unique outlook on bridal wear, culminating in the creation of the Lost in Time capsule.

Pastel reverie

Delving into the intricacies of the edit, Utkarsh envisioned these garments as moving paintings. “The ensemble itself serves as a canvas,” he explains, “while the embroideries — something I’m deeply passionate about — become the artwork.” For their bridal and couture collections, the designer predominantly uses silks and tissues, with some pieces featuring velvet embellishments and velvet blouses. The colour palette of Lost in Time is dominated by soft pastels, but with an earthy, muted twist — these are not the typical summer pastels you might expect. Instead, they are tarnished pastels, carefully chosen to evoke a vintage charm. “The materials and colours we select bring a sense of timelessness,” says Utkarsh. “We wanted the garments to serve as a canvas for the intricate embroideries we create. The more muted the base, the more the attention naturally shifts to the embroideries, almost as if the outfits were a living painting.”