This bridal collection boasts a wide array of stunning pieces, perfect for every bride-to-be

As wedding season approaches, PP Jewellers by Pawan Gupta has unveiled its exclusive wedding collection, the perfect choice for brides, their families, and friends. This year, immerse yourself in the spirit of celebration with stunning new designs that blend elegance, love, and tradition into every piece. Each creation is crafted with the utmost care and precision, ensuring that every necklace, earring, ring, and bracelet becomes a cherished symbol of affection and lasting memories for brides, loved ones, and friends alike. Adorning oneself with jewellery during weddings is more than just a tradition; it’s a beautiful ritual that symbolises love, prosperity, and good fortune.
The wedding collection is inspired by the rich charm of Indian traditions, seamlessly fused with modern sophistication. Each piece evokes the grandeur and emotions of a wedding, combining heritage with contemporary designs that tell a timeless story of love and commitment. Intricate craftsmanship meets cultural reverence, creating jewellery that captures the very essence of a wedding celebration.
This collection boasts a wide array of stunning pieces. From exquisite necklaces to radiant chokers, delicate maang tikkas to regal earrings, beautifully crafted bangles to bold statement rings, every piece is designed to complement the natural beauty of brides and guests alike. Signature creations like the Rivaayat Necklace and Ethereal Blossom Choker demonstrate the collection’s versatility, offering pieces that transcend trends and stand the test of time.
Crafted from premium materials such as 22k gold, uncut diamonds, polki, kundan, and pearls, each item reflects the highest quality and artistry. Drawing inspiration from nature, heritage architecture, and contemporary art, these pieces feature intricate carvings, filigree detailing, and stunning gemstone accents, perfectly blending traditional craftsmanship with modern elegance. The result is a collection that offers something truly special for brides and their families, a beautiful balance of old-world charm and modern-day luxury.
Among the standout pieces, the Heritage Polki Bridal Set takes center stage, combining uncut diamonds and emeralds in a captivating design that exudes timeless beauty. The Majestic Gold Choker, with its bold, intricate craftsmanship, is another highlight. The Royal Elegance Maang Tikka is equally remarkable, elevating the bride’s look with its exquisite design and regal appeal. These exceptional pieces embody the innovation, and artistry, that make this collection truly unique.
Price & availability on request.
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain