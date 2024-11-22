Stay beautiful with the ‘Always Beautiful’ collection by Dishi S Designer Jewellery, a tribute to woman’s grace

The Always Beautiful collection by Dishi S Designer Jewellery is a tribute to the inherent elegance and strength of women, celebrating a beauty that radiates from within. It is a beauty that transcends time, trends, and fleeting ideals—a beauty that is ever-present, ever-evolving, and uniquely personal to every woman. The name itself embodies this timeless charm, capturing the essence of a woman’s grace, which is not bound by specific moments or passing fashions, but is a constant force that defines her in her individuality.
This collection is a refined blend of sophistication and simplicity, with each piece marrying intricate craftsmanship to contemporary minimalism. A significant departure from the brand’s previous collections, Always Beautiful offers a more adaptable and versatile selection, one that can be personalised to suit any occasion, whether casual or grand. It speaks to the modern woman who seeks pieces that can transition seamlessly from day to night, from formal to informal, while still maintaining an air of effortless elegance.
Founder Dishi Somani explains, “The collection features a blend of geometric and floral motifs, fusing modern designs with cultural inspirations deeply rooted in Indian heritage. These motifs are not just ornamental; they carry meaning—representing strength, grace, and sophistication. The designs exude timeless charm while embracing contemporary aesthetics, making them as relevant today as they will be tomorrow.”
The colour palette of Always Beautiful is both subtle and striking. Soft pastel pinks and ivory whites lend a quiet, delicate elegance, while rich golds and champagne tones evoke a sense of luxury. Bold emerald greens and ruby reds act as statement accents, adding a refined pop of colour that stands out in the most tasteful way.
Crafted from sterling silver, precious and semi-precious stones, and 18k gold plating, the collection is designed to be both durable and breathtakingly beautiful. Each piece is meticulously handcrafted by skilled artisans, ensuring a flawless blend of classical complexity and modern design sensibility. The collection includes pendants with bold yet delicate designs, earrings ranging from elegant studs to striking danglers, intricate filigree bracelets, and customisable rings that allow for personal expression.
This is more than jewellery—Always Beautiful is a celebration of a woman’s timeless beauty, her quiet strength, and her unique story.
Price: INR 2,500 to INR 90,000.
Available online.
