Aurum, an epitome of elegance, opulence, and style

A wedding is a celebration of love, and the perfect attire transforms this sacred union into a timeless moment. And for the brides-to-be, here is some exciting news. Label Ravi Bajaj has unveiled their wedding wear label Aurum. The special collection is a curated masterpiece, blending opulent fabrics, intricate designs, and timeless elegance to make every celebration unforgettable.
Founder and designer, Ravi Bajaj shares his insights into the stunning new collection that has already begun to capture the hearts of fashion lovers. Derived from the Latin word for gold, Aurum carries cultural significance, representing nectar (amrit) in Sanskrit and gold thread (zar) in Urdu. This collection is nothing short of regal, with every piece crafted to perfection for the modern wedding celebration. Designed to grace every wedding occasion, it caters not only to brides and grooms but also to their families and guests, offering a wide range of opulent choices.
The wedding wear label brings an entirely new dimension, offering show-stopping bridal ensembles that celebrate romance and elegance.
“Aurum’s distinctiveness lies in its sumptuous 3D embroidery work. Each garment is surprisingly lightweight despite its intricate embellishments, allowing the wearer to move with grace. The collection also embraces opulent heritage-inspired motifs, like pearls in menswear and delicate embellishments on lehengas and saris, all adding to the timeless charm,” says Ravi.
The colour palette is a visual feast, with gold taking centre stage. “Complementing this rich hue are shades of white, black, grey, red, and pink — each thoughtfully chosen to evoke both grandeur and elegance. The fabrics are equally luxurious, with lace, organza, and other sumptuous materials woven into both menswear and womenswear pieces,” the designer adds.
As for the silhouettes, expect a stunning mix of traditional and contemporary shapes. Menswear includes sherwanis, suits, tuxedos, bandhgalas, and kurtas, each adorned with subtle yet striking pearls, while womenswear dazzles with show-stopping lehengas, 1920s-inspired Flapper evening gowns with a modern twist, and of course, saris, which remain a statement of refined grace.
Price starts at INR 1,50,000.
Availability on request.
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain