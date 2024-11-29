Get ready for a fabulous holiday with this dazzling collection of bags

As the festive season approaches, Charles & Keith unveils its highly anticipated Fabulous Holidays collection, designed to embody the spirit of celebration, joy, and glamour. This dazzling collection is a visual feast, boasting an array of shimmering sequins, metallic finishes, and rhinestone-studded handbags that effortlessly elevate any holiday look. Whether you’re preparing for a lavish soirée or a cosy gathering, the collection ensures that every piece becomes a showstopper. The carefully curated colour palette, ranging from classic black and silver to vibrant pink and radiant gold, guarantees timeless versatility. These statement accessories aren’t just for the holidays—they’re designed to shine throughout the year, making them perfect for any occasion.
But Fabulous Holidays is more than just a selection of standout bags and shoes. The collection also offers an exquisite array of gifts, ensuring you have something for everyone on your holiday shopping list. From bold, fashion-forward eyewear and refined, statement-making jewellery to chic small leather goods in the season’s most coveted hues, this collection caters to every style. Adding a playful yet personal twist, it also features holiday-themed bag charms that allow you to infuse your own creativity and make each gift truly unique. Every piece is thoughtfully designed to not only celebrate the joy of the season but also offer meaningful ways to spread festive cheer and make each moment feel even more special.
The collection transports you into a luxurious, walk-in closet-inspired setting, creating an intimate ‘Get Ready with Me’ experience as you prepare for those glamorous holiday soirées. This immersive experience invites you to style the collection within your own personal space, transforming these accessories into an integral part of your holiday celebrations.
In a groundbreaking digital collaboration, the brand has partnered with three renowned AI artists to bring their festive visions to life. Hera Kim’s Blooming Holidays features an elegant hibiscus storefront, capturing the brand’s signature sleek sophistication. Jane Morelli’s Fabulous Joyride takes the Metallic Square-Quilted Chain-Handle Bag on a whimsical ride through a theme park landscape, while Angelo Formato’s Fabulous Giftoria adds a charming twist, bringing gingerbread men to life in a delightful gift factory setting.
With Fabulous Holidays, Charles & Keith invites you to indulge in a season of glamour, style, and joy, offering everything you need to make this holiday season truly unforgettable.
Price starts at INR 6,499.
Available online.
