Get ready for a fabulous holiday with this dazzling collection of bags

In a groundbreaking digital collaboration, the brand has partnered with three renowned AI artists to bring their festive visions to life. Hera Kim’s Blooming Holidays features an elegant hibiscus storefront, capturing the brand’s signature sleek sophistication. Jane Morelli’s Fabulous Joyride takes the Metallic Square-Quilted Chain-Handle Bag on a whimsical ride through a theme park landscape, while Angelo Formato’s Fabulous Giftoria adds a charming twist, bringing gingerbread men to life in a delightful gift factory setting.

With Fabulous Holidays, Charles & Keith invites you to indulge in a season of glamour, style, and joy, offering everything you need to make this holiday season truly unforgettable.

Price starts at INR 6,499.

Available online.

