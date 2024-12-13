Cloud offers unparalleled comfort seamlessly blending with style this season

As winter’s chill gently embraces us, the season calls for warmth and comfort to wrap us in its cosy charm. Jackets, hoodies, shawls, and sweaters become our trusted companions, shielding us from the frosty air. Yet, amidst all the layering, style often takes a backseat as we prioritise comfort over flair. Understanding this delicate balance, Select Staples unveils Cloud, a collection designed especially for women to celebrate the winter season.

Khushi Narula, the founder and designer, shares, “Each piece in Cloud is crafted from premium cotton fleece, offering a soft, cosy feel — like a warm hug for the colder months. Our aim was to create winter essentials that blend comfort with effortless style, catering to the versatile needs of the modern Indian woman.”

Cloud draws inspiration from the simple joy of snuggling into a soft embrace. With neutral tones, minimal designs, and relaxed fits, each garment exudes understated elegance while maintaining structure for a polished look. The collection redefines winter basics, combining luxury and functionality with warmth and quality in every stitch.

Revealing the exact materials, Khushi informs, “We’ve used premium 100 per cent cotton fleece in 330 GSM, ensuring the perfect balance of warmth, softness, and durability. This fabric not only provides exceptional comfort but also adds a luxurious feel, making it ideal for winter basics.” According to her, the colour palette features five timeless and versatile shades, navy, black, off-white, brown, and grey. “These classic hues were chosen for their ability to seamlessly integrate into any wardrobe, offering endless styling possibilities,” adds Khushi.