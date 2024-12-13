This collection creates heirloom-worthy pieces for today’s confident woman

In the ever evolving world of fashion, where age-old traditions blend seamlessly with contemporary innovation, this festive collection weaves together the threads of cultural heritage and contemporary elegance. Warq, by Studio Bageecha draws inspiration from the intricate artistry of Indian craftsmanship, specifically the delicate art of suchcha gotta, a craft that has been lovingly passed down through generations. The name itself, meaning a delicate layer, encapsulates the essence of this collection — a celebration of rich traditions reimagined for today’s confident woman.

“The collection is a tribute to my familial roots, particularly my grandfather’s legacy in crafting with suchcha gotta. This connection to history serves as a foundation for the designs, which aim to honour the past while embracing modern aesthetics. Each piece tells a story, reflecting not only the beauty of Indian culture but also the resilience and evolution of its people,” shares Shilpi Gotewala, the creative head of the brand.

Warq features an array of outfits that include layered lehengas, ghararas, shararas, anarkalis, and contemporary kurtas paired with trousers. Each piece is meticulously handcrafted, showcasing an intricate blend of traditional techniques and modern silhouettes. The collection draws heavily from Mughal motifs found in India’s architectural marvels, incorporating peacock structures and floral patterns reminiscent of historical gardens. This infusion of heritage into contemporary fashion creates a unique dialogue between past and present.