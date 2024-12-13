This collection creates heirloom-worthy pieces for today’s confident woman

In the ever evolving world of fashion, where age-old traditions blend seamlessly with contemporary innovation, this festive collection weaves together the threads of cultural heritage and contemporary elegance. Warq, by Studio Bageecha draws inspiration from the intricate artistry of Indian craftsmanship, specifically the delicate art of suchcha gotta, a craft that has been lovingly passed down through generations. The name itself, meaning a delicate layer, encapsulates the essence of this collection — a celebration of rich traditions reimagined for today’s confident woman.
“The collection is a tribute to my familial roots, particularly my grandfather’s legacy in crafting with suchcha gotta. This connection to history serves as a foundation for the designs, which aim to honour the past while embracing modern aesthetics. Each piece tells a story, reflecting not only the beauty of Indian culture but also the resilience and evolution of its people,” shares Shilpi Gotewala, the creative head of the brand.
Warq features an array of outfits that include layered lehengas, ghararas, shararas, anarkalis, and contemporary kurtas paired with trousers. Each piece is meticulously handcrafted, showcasing an intricate blend of traditional techniques and modern silhouettes. The collection draws heavily from Mughal motifs found in India’s architectural marvels, incorporating peacock structures and floral patterns reminiscent of historical gardens. This infusion of heritage into contemporary fashion creates a unique dialogue between past and present.
“The colour palette for Warq is inspired by nature’s vibrancy, with hues that evoke the beauty of a blooming garden. Shades of pinks, rusts, mustards, greens, mauves, and browns dominate the collection, reflecting the richness of Indian flora,” elaborates Shilpi. Fabrics such as silk, mulmul, organza, and chanderi silk are selected not just for their aesthetic appeal but also for their ability to convey the intricate craftsmanship that defines each garment.
Every piece undergoes a meticulous crafting process where master artisans dedicate days to perfecting minute detail. This dedication ensures that each emsemble not only fits beautifully but also flows gracefully with movement. The collaboration between designers and craftsmen is crucial in achieving the perfect balance between fabric and embroidery, resulting in garments that are both visually stunning and comfortable. The brand prioritises creating pieces that are made to last — garments intended for future generations to cherish and wear.
By incorporating near-extinct crafts like suchcha gotta into their designs, they aim to revive these traditions while promoting sustainable practices in fashion. Among the standout pieces in Warq, the lehengas shine brightly as signature pieces. These garments seamlessly blend traditional elements with modern sensibilities, making them versatile for various occasions — from festive celebrations to intimate gatherings. Warq is a narrative woven from threads of history, culture, and artistry. It showcases that true elegance lies not only in style but also in the stories we carry forward through fashion.
Price starts at INR 23,500.
Available online.