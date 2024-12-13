Margaret celebrates femininity and romance with soft florals, dreamy silhouettes and timeless pearls

To love wholeheartedly is to embrace passion, devotion, and the depth of one’s emotions — a timeless essence of the ‘lover girl era.’ For some, it is a fleeting emotion maybe; for others, it is a way of life, a perspective rooted in romance and the beauty of how one loves. Jade by Ashima’s Margaret celebrates this spirit of a modern woman, weaving strength, femininity and grace into every thread.

Sharing insights into Margaret, co-founder and head designer Waaris Arora explains, “This collection is all about celebrating femininity and romance, crafted for the modern woman who’s fully embracing her lover girl era.” He informs us that the edit brings together soft florals, dreamy silhouettes, and delicate fabrics with bold, modern touches to create pieces that feel deeply personal and unique.

Throwing light on the fabrics, Waaris says, “For Margaret, silks, satin, and tulle form the backbone of the collection, draping beautifully to create flattering, flowing silhouettes that are effortlessly elegant.” The colour palette, however, plays with soft, muted pastels like blush pink, cream, and lilac, accented with subtle metallics in gold and silver.

“Pearls are a signature in our collections, and they’re elegantly woven throughout Margaret, ” says Waaris. Intricate beadwork and embroidery add a couture finish, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern design to create pieces that are both timeless and contemporary.