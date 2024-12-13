Margaret celebrates femininity and romance with soft florals, dreamy silhouettes and timeless pearls

To love wholeheartedly is to embrace passion, devotion, and the depth of one’s emotions — a timeless essence of the ‘lover girl era.’ For some, it is a fleeting emotion maybe; for others, it is a way of life, a perspective rooted in romance and the beauty of how one loves. Jade by Ashima’s Margaret celebrates this spirit of a modern woman, weaving strength, femininity and grace into every thread.
Sharing insights into Margaret, co-founder and head designer Waaris Arora explains, “This collection is all about celebrating femininity and romance, crafted for the modern woman who’s fully embracing her lover girl era.” He informs us that the edit brings together soft florals, dreamy silhouettes, and delicate fabrics with bold, modern touches to create pieces that feel deeply personal and unique.
Throwing light on the fabrics, Waaris says, “For Margaret, silks, satin, and tulle form the backbone of the collection, draping beautifully to create flattering, flowing silhouettes that are effortlessly elegant.” The colour palette, however, plays with soft, muted pastels like blush pink, cream, and lilac, accented with subtle metallics in gold and silver.
“Pearls are a signature in our collections, and they’re elegantly woven throughout Margaret, ” says Waaris. Intricate beadwork and embroidery add a couture finish, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern design to create pieces that are both timeless and contemporary.
Margaret offers a versatile range of ensembles perfect for any occasion, from draped saris, regal shararas and lehengas to a show-stopping pearl-embellished gown. Ideal for weddings, festive celebrations, or special events, these pieces combine timeless charm with modern functionality. “The edit was intended to fill the gap for light, airy, and wearable Indian wear, in the market. Designed for effortless style and comfort, these pieces let women move freely without compromising on elegance or grace,” Waaris says.
Margaret is designed to evoke a sense of empowerment and ethereal beauty, with a soft yet confident energy. Waaris says, “When someone wears a piece from this collection, we want them to feel like the most radiant version of themselves.” It’s about embracing the duality of being both bold and delicate, powerful yet soft. “We want women to channel their inner lover girl — a romantic at heart, but unafraid to stand tall and own her space.” he adds.
Highlighting a couple of standout pieces, Waaris says, “Our designs reflect timeless elegance and conscious creativity.” He mentions that the pearl gown, a couture masterpiece, took two weeks to craft with meticulous pearl placement and intricate detailing, transforming the fabric into pure artistry.
The sustainable draped sari, born from repurposed dyed fabric, is a stunning example of how fashion can be both beautiful and eco-conscious. Its minimal embroidery highlights the fabrics natural beauty, making it a customer favourite.
Price starts at Rs 33,000.
Available online.
Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com
X: @kaithwas_sakshi