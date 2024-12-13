The beauty of Indian techniques finds resonance in Kala

Indian fashion always been a captivating interplay of tradition and innovation, and designer Jigar Mali’s latest offering, the Kala collection, exemplifies this harmony with finesse. Rooted in the rich cultural heritage of India and elevated by contemporary aesthetics, this edit stands as a testament to the enduring artistry of traditional crafts. Aptly named Kala — Hindi for art—the collection draws inspiration from India’s vibrant cultural tapestry, showcasing intricate designs and bold silhouettes.
Kala prominently features themes of nature and artistry, incorporating floral patterns and traditional Indian motifs that symbolise growth and creativity. “These elements not only enhance the visual appeal but also connect the wearer to the cultural roots that inspire each design,” explains Jigar Mali. Crafted from natural fabrics such as cotton, silk, and organza, the pieces are presented in a stunning palette ranging from earthy tones to vibrant reds, purples, pinks, and deep blues.
Sharing insights into the creative process, Jigar says, “Collaborations with local artisans during the design process have led to unexpected ideas and unique patterns that tell a story of craftsmanship.” The collection incorporates hand embroidery techniques such as zardosi, dori, and marodi work, adding depth and artistic flair to every garment. The designs reflect meticulous processes and a keen eye for detail. Vibrant colours, asymmetric cuts, and layered textures set the brand apart in the fashion landscape.
The thoughtful selection of materials ensures that every garment is visually stunning and comfortable to wear, in line with the brand’s commitment to quality tailoring. The collection includes versatile pieces such as jackets, saris, blouses, lehengas, and relaxed Indo-Western outfits, making it suitable for occasions ranging from weddings to festive gatherings. “A standout piece is the hand-embroidered jacket, symbolising the fusion of tradition and modernity and showcasing the meticulous craftsmanship that defines the collection,” elaborates Jigar.
Sustainability lies at the heart of the brand’s philosophy, emphasising eco-friendly fabrics, ethical production processes, and waste minimisation. This approach aligns with the growing consumer demand for sustainable fashion.
Price starts at INR 29,900.
Available online.