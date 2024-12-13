The beauty of Indian techniques finds resonance in Kala

Indian fashion always been a captivating interplay of tradition and innovation, and designer Jigar Mali’s latest offering, the Kala collection, exemplifies this harmony with finesse. Rooted in the rich cultural heritage of India and elevated by contemporary aesthetics, this edit stands as a testament to the enduring artistry of traditional crafts. Aptly named Kala — Hindi for art—the collection draws inspiration from India’s vibrant cultural tapestry, showcasing intricate designs and bold silhouettes.

Kala prominently features themes of nature and artistry, incorporating floral patterns and traditional Indian motifs that symbolise growth and creativity. “These elements not only enhance the visual appeal but also connect the wearer to the cultural roots that inspire each design,” explains Jigar Mali. Crafted from natural fabrics such as cotton, silk, and organza, the pieces are presented in a stunning palette ranging from earthy tones to vibrant reds, purples, pinks, and deep blues.