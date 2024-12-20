Anaita Shroff Adajania pairs up with this luxe footwear label for a jazzy edit

Each of the collection's six themes delivers a curated line-up that brings drama, glamour, and undeniable personality to every step. Designed for those who want to live life in the spotlight, Anaita x Anaar introduces vibrant styles that are perfect for anyone ready to go big, go bold, and embrace a new era of style.

From bejewelled boots to luxurious, edgy sneakers, there's something for everyone. The Shine On collection features playful and vibrant pieces like the Starry Nights wedge sneakers and the Eye Candy wedge sandals. The Item Girl collection exudes confidence and allure, with the Britney boots and IT Girl platform shoes stealing the show.

The Starlit collection is a celebration of glitz and glamour, with the Glitterati platform and Moonwalk sneakers taking centre stage.For those who dare to be different, the Disco Deewani collection offers edgy and experimental designs, such as the Sans Seriz peep-toe boots and the Terrazzo classic sneakers.

The Boho Bride collection is a tribute to the timeless elegance of Indian weddings, with the Sajna wedge sneakers and Heer Heer platform shoes capturing the essence of bridal couture. Finally, the Maharani Moves collection is a celebration of celebrity style, with the Nine One One wedge sneakers and Vintage Vanity wedge sandals turning heads wherever you go.