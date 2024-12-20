Crafted for the confident and stylish women, this edit blends a bold twist with a touch of autumn

Undeniably, the world around us, be it the stories we immerse ourselves in, the books we cherish, or the movies and web series we watch, leaves its mark on our lives, subtly shaping our perspectives, including our sense of style. Fashion, as an art form, often mirrors these influences, reflecting the essence of what inspires us. House of Fett’s Wild Brunch collection beautifully captures this interplay, drawing inspiration from the timeless elegance of Gossip Girl.

Talking about The Wild Brunch collection, the cofounder and creative director Esha Bhambri says, “The inspiration behind this collection is a fusion of Gossip Girl glamour and pre-fall’s rich, earthy vibes. Drawing from the series’ iconic style, we crafted a lineup that blends bold elegance with a touch of autumn — think dry florals and deep, vibrant hues.” The edit is all about embodying that effortlessly chic attitude with a seasonal twist. The brand is known for its vibrant and inclusive design language, featuring bold prints, lotus motifs, floral designs, and retro-inspired accents. Blending bohemian energy with refined details, the brand brings a fresh, modern twist to timeless styles, celebrating individuality with elegance and meticulous craftsmanship.