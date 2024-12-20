Crafted for the confident and stylish women, this edit blends a bold twist with a touch of autumn

Undeniably, the world around us, be it the stories we immerse ourselves in, the books we cherish, or the movies and web series we watch, leaves its mark on our lives, subtly shaping our perspectives, including our sense of style. Fashion, as an art form, often mirrors these influences, reflecting the essence of what inspires us. House of Fett’s Wild Brunch collection beautifully captures this interplay, drawing inspiration from the timeless elegance of Gossip Girl.
Talking about The Wild Brunch collection, the cofounder and creative director Esha Bhambri says, “The inspiration behind this collection is a fusion of Gossip Girl glamour and pre-fall’s rich, earthy vibes. Drawing from the series’ iconic style, we crafted a lineup that blends bold elegance with a touch of autumn — think dry florals and deep, vibrant hues.” The edit is all about embodying that effortlessly chic attitude with a seasonal twist. The brand is known for its vibrant and inclusive design language, featuring bold prints, lotus motifs, floral designs, and retro-inspired accents. Blending bohemian energy with refined details, the brand brings a fresh, modern twist to timeless styles, celebrating individuality with elegance and meticulous craftsmanship.
Addressing the design elements in The Wild Brunch, co-founder Abhinav Gupta shares, “This collection features striking design elements — halter necks, ruffles, bohemian and piping pants, and statement bows — that blend elegance with bold style.”
For the fabrics, they’ve used a blend of premium fabrics like viscose muslin, cotton linen, and georgette. Esha informs, “For this, we’ve used a sophisticated tone-on-tone colour palette, creating depth and harmony within each look. By layering similar shades, we’ve achieved a rich, cohesive aesthetic that’s both subtle and striking, perfect for adding dimension to any outfit.”
TheWild Brunch consists of stylish co-ord sets, elegant dresses, playful jumpsuits, chic pants, and stunning gowns — ideal for any occasion. “Whether it’s a brunch, girls’ day out, retro party, beach getaway, travel, cocktail night, or family gathering, these pieces offer the perfect blend of elegance and ease, making every moment effortlessly stylish,” adds Esha.
Underlining two standout pieces from the collection, Abhinav continues, “The Botanical garden dress, with its flattering V-neckline, elasticated waist, and tiered ruffled skirt, exudes femininity and grace. Meanwhile, the Candy stripe dress, featuring bold fuchsia and electric blue stripes, a boat neckline, and playful Dolman sleeves, is perfect for garden parties or beach outings.”
Price starts at Rs 999.
Available online.