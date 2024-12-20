Naqsh redefines occasion wear with a blend of sophistication, comfort, and contemporary flair

Wherever the desire to stand out and leave an impression remains universal. Today, fashion goes beyond mere aesthetics — comfort has taken centre stage, empowering us to feel confident in our own skin. While every occasion calls for a unique ensemble, the charm of versatile outfits that seamlessly adapt to various settings is undeniable.

Masumi Mewalwalla’s new collection, Naqsh, embodies this idea, offering multi-functional designs and silhouettes that effortlessly blend sophistication with ease. What’s interesting about this new drop is that it perfectly aligns with the ongoing festive season and the bustling wedding celebrations.

The founder and creative head, Masumi Mewawalla expresses, “Naqsh redefines occasion wear with a harmonious blend of sophistication, comfort, and modern flair. With its fresh, minimal silhouettes and enchanting details, the edit offers a refined yet easygoing look for every woman.” According to her, each piece is crafted with simplicity in mind, ensuring light attires that feel as beautiful as they look.

Highlighting the design elements, Masumi says that the signature rose gold embroidery is a standout feature, infusing the designs with understated sparkle while striking a perfect balance between tradition and modern sophistication.

The designer likes to weave traditional Indian couture with modern elements, creating a distinctive design language rooted in intricate craftsmanship, rich fabrics, and timeless techniques. Her collections often celebrate the essence of today’s woman, offering versatility and elegance that resonate deeply with those seeking a connection to tradition without compromising on style.