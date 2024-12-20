Naqsh redefines occasion wear with a blend of sophistication, comfort, and contemporary flair

Wherever the desire to stand out and leave an impression remains universal. Today, fashion goes beyond mere aesthetics — comfort has taken centre stage, empowering us to feel confident in our own skin. While every occasion calls for a unique ensemble, the charm of versatile outfits that seamlessly adapt to various settings is undeniable.
Masumi Mewalwalla’s new collection, Naqsh, embodies this idea, offering multi-functional designs and silhouettes that effortlessly blend sophistication with ease. What’s interesting about this new drop is that it perfectly aligns with the ongoing festive season and the bustling wedding celebrations.
The founder and creative head, Masumi Mewawalla expresses, “Naqsh redefines occasion wear with a harmonious blend of sophistication, comfort, and modern flair. With its fresh, minimal silhouettes and enchanting details, the edit offers a refined yet easygoing look for every woman.” According to her, each piece is crafted with simplicity in mind, ensuring light attires that feel as beautiful as they look.
Highlighting the design elements, Masumi says that the signature rose gold embroidery is a standout feature, infusing the designs with understated sparkle while striking a perfect balance between tradition and modern sophistication.
The designer likes to weave traditional Indian couture with modern elements, creating a distinctive design language rooted in intricate craftsmanship, rich fabrics, and timeless techniques. Her collections often celebrate the essence of today’s woman, offering versatility and elegance that resonate deeply with those seeking a connection to tradition without compromising on style.
Getting into the technicalities, Masumi says, “I have included a spectrum of soft pastels like mint, lilac, beige, pink, and grey that pairs beautifully with vibrant tones such as hot pink, bottle green, orange, purple, and yellow.” This curated palette for this edit, she says, ensures every bridesmaid shines, whether embracing subtle elegance or bold confidence.
Naqsh features a bunch of attractive silhouettes, including embroidered pre-drape saris, stylised drape skirts paired with crop tops or embellished blazers, heavy lehengas, and tops with flowing capes. Speaking about their versatility, Masumi explains, “Whether it’s a wedding, festive celebration, formal event, or a casual gathering, Naqsh’s minimal silhouettes and enchanting details offer a refined, easygoing look. Each piece is crafted gracefully, making the collection perfect for everything from grand celebrations to intimate get-togethers.”
Masumi informs that the brand’s designs come to life through the expertise of their inhouse team of nearly 60 skilled individuals. “This approach ensures each piece is crafted with precision and care, maintaining the uniqueness of our designs and consistent quality without outsourcing.”
Price starts at Rs 26,000.
Available online.
Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com
X: @kaithwas_sakshi