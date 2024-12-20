Emerging designer Inderdeep Kaur’s new label Raison D’etre Atelier celebrates and reinterprets luxe pret Western wear

A student of fashion design, Inderdeep Kaur worked as a designer for other labels for a couple of years before launching her own label this year. An embodiment of refined luxury and sophistication for the modern woman, Raison D’etre Atelier celebrates femininity in its most empowered form, offering designs that are contemporary and effortlessly chic.
“While the Indian fashion industry is evolving at a remarkable pace, much of the growth remains centred around ethnic and bridal wear. The luxury prêt sector for Western wear is still largely untapped, leaving a gap for domestic brands offering sophisticated, minimal options. I wanted to fill this void with my label,” says Inderdeep.
Although Inderdeep is still navigating through the challenges of starting a new business, the response has been good and the label is reaching opportunities much better than imagined.
Design as a tool has always given her the power to create solutions for numerous problems independently and take an extra step forward to create a better experience for the wearer by turning the ordinary into something special. Based on minimalism, a simple approach and aimed at sophistication, Inderdeep’s designs are thoughtful and authentic. “I strive to find perfection by embracing imperfections, to come up with designs that accept, not alter, thereby enhancing the wearer’s life and bringing confidence. I absolutely love making Western attire, especially dresses that make a woman feel confident and bold in who she is,” enthuses the merging designer.
Making a mark in the luxury fashion space has always been difficult with so many extremely creative and talented people out there but somehow being authentic and true to her own personality is helping Inderdeep create a new space for herself. She tells us that the hurdles she faces are primarily reaching the right audience with an appreciation for the understated luxury offered by homegrown labels. “Our pieces are created to support a woman’s journey in finding her ‘raison d'être’- her reason for being with confidence and undeniable power. Each design, therefore, stems from a very personal experience and is an effort to make every woman believe in her capabilities,” she explains what makes her label stand out.
Being a new-age designer, sustainability has to be of utmost importance, and Inderdeep’s label aims at creating long-lasting pieces with timeless designs and high-quality material that are made to order so as to avoid any inventory that might turn into deadstock. Her most recent collection, The Ceremonial Edit, is a range of six beautiful occasion wear dresses, constructed in luxurious crepe, adorned with floral bead and sequins embroidery in monochromatic black and white tones that redefine ceremonial wear for the country.
Each piece in the collection is meticulously crafted to balance the strength of architectural lines with the softness of flowing drapery and delicate floral embroidery, creating a silhouette that is both commanding and ethereal. The palette is striking in its simplicity, with monochromatic black and white serving as the primary hues symbolising strength and unity. From tailored bodices to fluid skirts, each dress merges clean, powerful lines with subtle movement, ideal for the modern ceremony. Her next collection will probably be a capsule spring-summer range of dresses and a sophisticated take on summer workwear.
The label aims to present the domestic audience with garments designed with an international sensibility to become a fondly preferred homegrown name within international designers. Going in the future, Inderdeep tells us that she plans to engage her label in events where they can provide the audience with a physical space to interact with the brand and see and try the garments to understand and feel what wearing a Raison D’etre is all about.