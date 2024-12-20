Emerging designer Inderdeep Kaur’s new label Raison D’etre Atelier celebrates and reinterprets luxe pret Western wear

Design as a tool has always given her the power to create solutions for numerous problems independently and take an extra step forward to create a better experience for the wearer by turning the ordinary into something special. Based on minimalism, a simple approach and aimed at sophistication, Inderdeep’s designs are thoughtful and authentic. “I strive to find perfection by embracing imperfections, to come up with designs that accept, not alter, thereby enhancing the wearer’s life and bringing confidence. I absolutely love making Western attire, especially dresses that make a woman feel confident and bold in who she is,” enthuses the merging designer.

Making a mark in the luxury fashion space has always been difficult with so many extremely creative and talented people out there but somehow being authentic and true to her own personality is helping Inderdeep create a new space for herself. She tells us that the hurdles she faces are primarily reaching the right audience with an appreciation for the understated luxury offered by homegrown labels. “Our pieces are created to support a woman’s journey in finding her ‘raison d'être’- her reason for being with confidence and undeniable power. Each design, therefore, stems from a very personal experience and is an effort to make every woman believe in her capabilities,” she explains what makes her label stand out.

Being a new-age designer, sustainability has to be of utmost importance, and Inderdeep’s label aims at creating long-lasting pieces with timeless designs and high-quality material that are made to order so as to avoid any inventory that might turn into deadstock. Her most recent collection, The Ceremonial Edit, is a range of six beautiful occasion wear dresses, constructed in luxurious crepe, adorned with floral bead and sequins embroidery in monochromatic black and white tones that redefine ceremonial wear for the country.