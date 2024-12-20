The essence of memory flows within this collection

Versatility is another hallmark of Threads of Belonging. The collection features structured blazers, draped skirts, and anarkalis that can transition seamlessly between occasions. This adaptability aligns with her sustainable ethos: “Versatile designs that can be reused and reimagined for different occasions ensure that each piece contributes to a more sustainable wardrobe.” On sustainability, she states “It is non-negotiable for me; I incorporate upcycled fabrics and eco-conscious methods without compromising on innovation.”

This dedication not only reflects her values but also resonates with a growing audience that prioritises ethical fashion choices. Her fashion philosophy is a profound blend of artistry, sustainability, and personal storytelling, making her brand a unique voice in the contemporary fashion landscape.

Mini describes her design vocabulary as “Wearable art that speaks not just to the eye but also to the soul,” emphasising the emotional narratives woven into each piece. Her approach to mixed-medium embroidery allows her to experiment with textures and materials, resulting in garments that are truly one-of-a-kind.

Mini aims to convey a message of connection through her fashion, “I hope these designs inspire people to cherish their relationships and find beauty in the people who make them feel at home,” she signs off.

Price starts at Rs 30,000

Available online.