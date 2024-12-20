This collection merges nature’s beauty with sustainable innovation

Imagine the soft ripples of water and the warm sunlight gently touching your skin. There’s something magical about the beauty of nature — it almost feels unreal. Inspired by this wonder, AKHL introduces Solaris, the Spring-Summer 2025 collection. It’s all about capturing the essence of sunlight as it spreads across the sky, creating dreamy colours that seem to dance with the clouds.

The creative vision for Solaris is deeply rooted in the serene beauty of sunlight interacting with water. “When the light pierces through and touches the seas, the rippling sparkles of shine reflected on the water is truly a sight to behold,” explains the creative director, Akhil Nagpal.

This exquisite imagery translates into a collection characterised by delicate fabrics, including fine lurex knits and light zari-viscose blends, all hand-dyed in soft hues reminiscent of the sky. AKHL’s commitment to sustainability is a cornerstone of its design philosophy. The brand emphasises using biodegradable materials and traditional handcrafting techniques, which not only preserve cultural heritage but also promote environmental responsibility. By employing artisans skilled in ancient Indian crafts, the brand ensures that each piece is not only unique but also socially sustainable.

The collection features innovative uses of traditional embroidery techniques. For instance, aari embroidery has been transformed from a purely decorative element into a functional technique that binds textiles together. This modern adaptation employs inconspicuous nylon yarns to hold sculptural TPU yarns, resulting in an eco-friendly textile steeped in heritage.

Similarly, zardozi embroidery has been reimagined using recycled fishing net yarns, enhancing both its dimensionality and eco-friendliness. Among the standout pieces in Solaris is the Rippling gauze dress, which epitomises the collection’s vision. Describing it as semi-sheer with a relaxed silhouette, this dress is crafted from finely knitted metallic gauze mesh adorned with exquisite embroidery that does not compromise its lightness.

Akhil notes that this piece exemplifies how innovative fashion can embody calmness and serenity while still being distinct, “You can look and feel distinct and one-of-a-kind while still embracing a sense of calmness.”