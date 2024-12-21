Couturier Tanieya Khanuja’s Power Play edit has bold silhouettes, rich textures, and attractive details
Luxe pret and couture designer Tanieya Khanuja’s eponymous label has come up with a ritzy new collection called Power Play that redefines modern couture with bold silhouettes, rich textures and commanding details. The London College of Fashion and NIFT Delhi alumna takes us through the melange of beautiful outfits. Featuring deep hues like olive, black, navy, and purple, the collection exudes resilience and sophistication.
How does the collection Power Play live up to its name?
Yeah, it is replete with structured power suits and asymmetric sequinned dresses that showcase sculptural accents, artistic shoulders, and metallic embellishments. I have used luxurious fabrics with intricate tone-on-tone designs and sequin moulds to add depth and drama since Power Play celebrates the strength and elegance of confident, empowered individuals. Every curve, texture, and detail in this collection is meant to inspire women to step into their power unapologetically.
How different is this one from your previous collections?
With Power Play, we’ve gone beyond simply creating beautiful garments to crafting experiences that empower women to feel unstoppable. This collection is bolder, more experimental, and unapologetically powerful. The silhouettes exude authority while retaining the romantic essence of couture. It’s not a departure but rather a new interpretation, a fresh evolution of the themes and emotions that have defined our earlier collections, now presented in a more daring and dynamic way.
How was it received in Paris Fashion Week?
Presenting Power Play at Paris Fashion Week (our 16th season) was a deeply emotional milestone. It resonated with the global audience on a visceral level. The applause and feedback validated our mission to create fashion that speaks to the soul, empowering women everywhere to embrace their individuality.
What’s trending in party and occasion wear this winter?
This winter, party wear trends are all about emotions, drama, glamour, and unapologetic self-expression. Metallic tones exude bold confidence, sequins shimmer with celebration, and architectural silhouettes command attention. There’s a focus on joy and celebration with an eye toward the future.
What is your next collection outline for spring summer?
The upcoming spring-summer collection marks a nostalgic yet innovative chapter as we revisit and celebrate the archival era of Tanieya Khanuja. Drawing inspiration from our archives, we’re redefining the brand’s signature pieces and presenting them with a fresh perspective for the new season.