This label’s latest collection has a range of effortlessly elegant and versatile silhouettes

There are some in-house digital artworks that reflect the label’s signature geometric abstract. With this edit, Shivang has also expanded the offerings in the menswear section introducing new silhouettes for the progressive and fashion-conscious men.

Shivang is taking slow and steady steps towards the road to sustainability by switching their packaging to paper made from recycled banana fibre, and replacing the courier plastic packs with paper alternatives.

“We’re also continuing to experiment with natural dyes and working to form a supply chain of vendors who hand-weave fabrics with minimal or no ecological impact,” he adds.

Past Modern’s next collection will be reflecting a lot on the concept of ‘home’ and what it truly means to different people. “As individuals, each of us embark on our own journeys, navigating life in our own way. But no matter where we go, there’s always that yearning to feel at home—a feeling that’s unique for each person, but the joy of being home is something universal that transcends cultures and backgrounds,” says Shivang.

“It’s about creating pieces that not only feel comfortable but also evoke that sense of security, warmth, and belonging. That’s the feeling we want to bring to life through our designs—clothes that feel like home, no matter where you are,” he signs off..