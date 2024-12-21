This label’s latest collection has a range of effortlessly elegant and versatile silhouettes

Designer-founder Shivang Chandna’s label Past Modern’s Raza 2.0 collection expands on the concept of the original edit introducing more accessible, ready-to-wear silhouettes. “There are many who wish to wear Indian art with pride, to represent their rich culture in their everyday lives, but the cost often becomes a barrier. Volume 2 of Raza edit responds to this challenge by attempting to create beautiful, wearable pieces that are affordable,” says Shivang.
What we loved about the collection is the versatile silhouettes weren’t overcomplicated, and could be worn throughout the day, from work to evening engagements. While volume 2 might seem understated at first glance, the beauty is really in the details—the fine stitching, the subtle embroidery, and the careful balance of patterns. Keeping the designs lightweight and functional, Shivang focused on the embroidery, and the prints were inspired by Raza’s signature colours and patterns, mixed with the timeless motifs of Indian ikat.
There are some in-house digital artworks that reflect the label’s signature geometric abstract. With this edit, Shivang has also expanded the offerings in the menswear section introducing new silhouettes for the progressive and fashion-conscious men.
Shivang is taking slow and steady steps towards the road to sustainability by switching their packaging to paper made from recycled banana fibre, and replacing the courier plastic packs with paper alternatives.
“We’re also continuing to experiment with natural dyes and working to form a supply chain of vendors who hand-weave fabrics with minimal or no ecological impact,” he adds.
Past Modern’s next collection will be reflecting a lot on the concept of ‘home’ and what it truly means to different people. “As individuals, each of us embark on our own journeys, navigating life in our own way. But no matter where we go, there’s always that yearning to feel at home—a feeling that’s unique for each person, but the joy of being home is something universal that transcends cultures and backgrounds,” says Shivang.
“It’s about creating pieces that not only feel comfortable but also evoke that sense of security, warmth, and belonging. That’s the feeling we want to bring to life through our designs—clothes that feel like home, no matter where you are,” he signs off..