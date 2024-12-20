Luxury menswear designer Surbhi Pansari opens up about her latest collection

When discussing men’s fashion, Kolkata-based designer Surbhi Pansari, is undoubtedly one of the leading names. Her sense of aesthetics and design has given many timeless collections that are perfect for all occasions. While she comes up with her latest collection – The World of Chivalry- inspired by mighty leaders of the world, we have a hearty chat with her. At the onset, she mentions how this is the perfect collection as a lead to the winter wedding season, “This grand wedding season is the best occasion to wear our traditional outfits in vibrant hues and matching accessories. Keeping in mind our cultural festivities and mood set-ups at different times, we bring to you a range of subtle attires for morning celebrations and bling pieces for the evening fun.”

Excerpts from the conversation: