A transformative visit to Varanasi inspired Nishant Malhotra to address the challenges faced by traditional Indian weavers, who were struggling due to limited market access. “I wanted to preserve their artistry and support their financial independence,” he shares, leading him to found WeaverStory in 2015. What started with just five saris has now grown into a flourishing business, employing over 400 weavers across 10 clusters, supported by a dedicated 30-member team.
WeaverStory’s latest winter collection, Makhmal, combines fine craftsmanship with functional elegance. “Makhmal is a reflection of our dedication to creating beautiful, timeless pieces for the winter season,” Nishant explains. Designed to bring warmth and sophistication, the collection features the finest silk velvet, known for its plush texture and natural sheen. “We’ve carefully chosen velvet for its softness and warmth, making it perfect for winter celebrations,” he adds. The pieces blend opulence with practicality, ideal for winter festivities and special occasions.
The collection draws inspiration from rich jewel tones and intricate embroidery, with motifs based on Mughal and Rajasthani art. Nishant says, “The designs are a harmonious fusion of tradition and modern style, using motifs like paisleys, florals, and geometric elements, all crafted using zari, resham, and hand embroidery.” This results in each piece becoming a wearable work of art, showcasing the skill and creativity of the artisans.
Nishant takes us through the design process, sharing, “We start with motifs inspired by India’s rich heritage, including florals, paisleys, and jaals. Then, the finest silk velvet is handwoven and dyed in deep hues like maroon, midnight blue, and emerald green.” Skilled artisans add intricate hand embroidery, which is then carefully tailored into elegant kurta sets, jackets, and dupattas. “Every piece undergoes rigorous quality checks to ensure perfection,” he adds.
The colour palette for Makhmal is rich and regal, featuring jewel tones like classic black, maroon, emerald green, and royal purple, which complement the luxurious silk velvet. “These colours evoke a sense of luxury, making the collection ideal for winter weddings and festive gatherings,” Nishant explains.
WeaverStory ensures sustainability through its commitment to high-quality, long-lasting pieces. “We promote slow fashion, using locally sourced fabrics and supporting artisans with fair wages,” says Nishant.
Price starts at INR 12,590.
Available online.
