A transformative visit to Varanasi inspired Nishant Malhotra to address the challenges faced by traditional Indian weavers, who were struggling due to limited market access. “I wanted to preserve their artistry and support their financial independence,” he shares, leading him to found WeaverStory in 2015. What started with just five saris has now grown into a flourishing business, employing over 400 weavers across 10 clusters, supported by a dedicated 30-member team.

WeaverStory’s latest winter collection, Makhmal, combines fine craftsmanship with functional elegance. “Makhmal is a reflection of our dedication to creating beautiful, timeless pieces for the winter season,” Nishant explains. Designed to bring warmth and sophistication, the collection features the finest silk velvet, known for its plush texture and natural sheen. “We’ve carefully chosen velvet for its softness and warmth, making it perfect for winter celebrations,” he adds. The pieces blend opulence with practicality, ideal for winter festivities and special occasions.