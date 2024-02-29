Say hello to summer with ‘A Fresh Print Affair,’ a new seasonal collection

With a mission to revolutionise the fashion industry and introduce clothing that has a beneficial impact on our surroundings, Mehar by Rhysley began its journey in 2019, on a commitment to ethical and sustainable practices.
After their Valentine’s Day Collection, the brand has now launched its new seasonal collection, A Fresh Print Affair. Sahil Verma, designer behind Mehar by Rhysley, tells us, “Our latest collection celebrates summer elegance and is inspired by the season’s liveliness.”
The collection embraces the contemporary trend of abstract art, with sophisticated patterns and shapes that bring a touch of modernism to each piece. The abstract designs, ranging from amusing asymmetrical prints to sophisticated geometric arrangements, have been thoughtfully selected to enhance the visual appeal.
The colour palette includes tranquil blues and appealing turquoise that inspire a sense of calm and freshness. The juxtaposition of delicate pinks creates a romantic and feminine atmosphere, while traditional black and navy blue provides a timeless elegance. To ensure a crisp and modern aesthetic, white has also been incorporated.
For A Fresh Print Affair, the brand has chosen luxurious satin as the primary fabric. “We have also added the classic elegance of cotton and the silky weave of rayon to certain items. Certain designs benefit from cotton’s breezy and organic texture, making them ideal for warmer weather. Rayon, on the other hand, contributes to a lightweight and airy style, increasing the adaptability of our range. Each fabric has been carefully picked to cater to a variety of tastes, resulting in a diversified and fashionable collection that captures the essence of modern elegance in every piece,” Sahil says.
The collection offers a wide range of silhouettes. Experience the modern charm of crop tops, which look great with high-waist pants and radiate contemporary sophistication. Their midi dresses reflect elegance with every stride, while maxi dresses capture a timeless beauty. Jumpsuits seamlessly combine style and comfort.
If you prefer a more playful look, mini dresses are just for you. Enhance your casual wardrobe with a mix of jeans and shirts for a perfect balance of comfort and timeless appeal.
Price on request.
Available online.
