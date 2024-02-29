Say hello to summer with ‘A Fresh Print Affair,’ a new seasonal collection

With a mission to revolutionise the fashion industry and introduce clothing that has a beneficial impact on our surroundings, Mehar by Rhysley began its journey in 2019, on a commitment to ethical and sustainable practices.

After their Valentine’s Day Collection, the brand has now launched its new seasonal collection, A Fresh Print Affair. Sahil Verma, designer behind Mehar by Rhysley, tells us, “Our latest collection celebrates summer elegance and is inspired by the season’s liveliness.”

The collection embraces the contemporary trend of abstract art, with sophisticated patterns and shapes that bring a touch of modernism to each piece. The abstract designs, ranging from amusing asymmetrical prints to sophisticated geometric arrangements, have been thoughtfully selected to enhance the visual appeal.