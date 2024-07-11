This popular Chennai label’s Fall ’24 edit is dedicated to its couturier’s life in the city

A

The Fall ’24 collection, to be showcased in our new flagship store, reflects the layers of my life. Growing up in Chennai, where summer prevails year-round, I have always cherished memories of my mother’s elegant organza saris during school pickups. This inspired my affinity for garments crafted from organza and lace, wherein I hold a special allure for the interplay of sheer fabrics and light.

It all seems transparent and clear, like organza, but layers overlapping one over the other represent the building of a new human identity in me. The final layer, which looks finished and beautiful, is only so because of the several layers underneath. I am what I am because of the emotions and experiences from my childhood and early years in fashion