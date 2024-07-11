This popular Chennai label’s Fall ’24 edit is dedicated to its couturier’s life in the city
Couturier Ritika Arya Jain has led a tapestry of elegant couture culture through the Renasci Fashion House for over a decade. This multi-designer boutique also houses collections of her eponymous label. The city now welcomes a new flagship store of the label, making its debut with the Fall ’24 drop, Yeoubi. The collection is an extension of Ritika’s identity as an inhabitant of Chennai as she grew up in the city. The focus is largely on the materials used, especially organza and lace. We rope in Ritika for a conversation ahead of her store opening and the debut of the new edit, inspirations and more. Excerpts:
What are the designs of Yeoubi inspired by?
The Fall ’24 collection, to be showcased in our new flagship store, reflects the layers of my life. Growing up in Chennai, where summer prevails year-round, I have always cherished memories of my mother’s elegant organza saris during school pickups. This inspired my affinity for garments crafted from organza and lace, wherein I hold a special allure for the interplay of sheer fabrics and light.
It all seems transparent and clear, like organza, but layers overlapping one over the other represent the building of a new human identity in me. The final layer, which looks finished and beautiful, is only so because of the several layers underneath. I am what I am because of the emotions and experiences from my childhood and early years in fashion
Can you describe the motifs featured in Yeoubi?
Our love for structural couture and floral appliqués is timeless. This collection emphasises intricate embroidered details, hand-crafted 3D appliqué designs, and textured fabrics, all the while maintaining our signature silhouettes
What is the colour palette for this collection?
Yeoubi features a unique colour palette, including our signature reds, old roses, bare nudes, sharp monochromes, lake blues, and wildflower salmon
Tell us how the materials you have used suit your Chennai patrons
For our Chennai patrons, we’ve used materials that cater to the region’s climate and preferences. Organza and lace, which we find captivating for their sheer quality and lightfiltering properties, take centre stage. This season, we’ve incorporated layers of organza in unexpected, asymmetrical patterns, complemented by textured crepe.
What are some stand-out silhouettes that you’d recommend to our readers?
I’d recommend the jacket-style sari, which is fuss-free and easy to wear for those who prefer not to drape a traditional five-and-a-half-meter sari. Another standout piece is the bomber jacket in our unique printed blue and white, which is a limited edition piece. Additionally, the rim dress is one of my favourites for its structured design. It makes a statement, combining practicality with style.
INR 9,000 onwards. Available in-store and online. At Ritika Arya Jain, Khader Nawaz Khan Road