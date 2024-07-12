Embrace monsoon in style with this sustainable collection

The pitter-patter of rain sings a familiar tune, announcing the arrival of the monsoon season in India. But fret not. Jisora, the homegrown womenswear brand known for its contemporary designs and commitment to sustainability, has unveiled a vibrant collection that's perfect for embracing the season in style.
Crafted for comfort and confidence
This collection is a love letter to breathable cotton, the hero fabric that keeps you cool and comfortable during the humid months. Whether you're a dress devotee or a jumpsuit enthusiast, the brand caters to every woman's unique taste.
Statement silhouettes
Feeling bold? The luxurious Unison Utopia Silk Jumpsuit is your monsoon muse. But the brand understands effortless elegance too. The Savvy Sophisticate White Cotton Midi Dress is perfect for work or a stylish brunch date with the girls.
Effortless ensembles
For those seeking a complete look, co-ord sets are a dream come true. The Three Piece Co-ord Set and the Russian Silk Coord Set offer comfort and style in one. Playful options like the Bubblegum Buzz Pink or Strawberry Snap White sets add a pop of colour to any casual outing.
Work from home bliss
Working from home during the monsoon? The Cozy Cotton Robe, available in a range of colours, is your ultimate comfort companion. For an extra touch of luxury, the Snug Sorcery Yellow Cotton Robe and Luxe Lair Blue Cotton Robe are perfect for those rainy days.
Sustainable sophistication
The brand stays true to its eco-conscious ethos, with stunning additions like the Russian Silk Monochrome Dress and Boho Russian Silk Dress, both designed for effortless elegance.
A palette for every mood
The collection boasts a captivating colour palette, featuring playful shades like pink, yellow, and blue alongside timeless classics like black and white. Peppy names like Fluffy Frenzy, Watermelon Sugar or Foxy Fusion add a touch of youthful energy.
"We designed this collection with the monsoons in mind," says Khushboo Sethi of Jisora. "We wanted to create a versatile range that allows women to embrace the playful showers in style and comfort."
This monsoon collection goes beyond this season's must-haves, offering a complete wardrobe to navigate the monsoons with confidence. So ditch the drab and embrace the fab – shop for a stylish and sustainable monsoon season.