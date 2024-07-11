This collection inspires new beginnings

Spring, with its gentle breezes and vibrant blooms, has long inspired artists and poets alike. This season of renewal and awakening finds exquisite expression in Jhoomer’s latest collection, aptly named Poetry of Spring. Indulge caught up with Anjali Kharkia Rach, creative director at Jhoomer, to delve into the inspiration and artistry behind these captivating pieces.
“The idea for the collection struck us in March,” Anjali explains, “a time when the world seems to be waking up from its slumber. The cold air gives way to warmth, and nature bursts forth in a riot of colours. It’s an energy that’s utterly contagious, and as artists, we couldn’t help but channel it into creating something truly special.”
The collection is a testament to this artistic translation. “We were very much inspired by the visual shift happening around us,” she elaborates. “The vibrant colours, the delicate blossoms, the calls of birdsong — these elements found their way into each piece.”
The collection boasts recurring motifs that evoke the essence of spring. Delicate lotus flowers, crafted with pink enamel and gemstones set in gold frames, symbolise purity and renewal. Pearls, glistening like morning dew drops, adorn necklaces and pendants, adding a touch of freshness. A particularly charming motif is that of emerald-encrusted birds, their forms reminiscent of the gentle chirps that fill the spring air.
Floral patterns and decorative gemstones play a central role in the collection’s aesthetic. “We’ve meticulously recreated the delicate beauty of spring blooms in our designs,” she says. “Intricate details mimic natural shapes and forms, making each piece a miniature garden.” Decorative gemstones add pops of colour, with pink hues reminiscent of cherry blossoms and emeralds symbolising the verdant foliage of the season. These elements come together in perfect harmony, creating a visual symphony that captures the very spirit of spring.
The Poetry of Spring collection offers a piece of springtime magic for every woman. Each creation is a testament to the brand’s artistry and dedication to translating the beauty of nature into wearable art. So, adorn yourself with the elegance of spring, and let your jewels bloom alongside the season.
Price starts at Rs 20,000. Available online.
