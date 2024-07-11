This collection inspires new beginnings

Spring, with its gentle breezes and vibrant blooms, has long inspired artists and poets alike. This season of renewal and awakening finds exquisite expression in Jhoomer’s latest collection, aptly named Poetry of Spring. Indulge caught up with Anjali Kharkia Rach, creative director at Jhoomer, to delve into the inspiration and artistry behind these captivating pieces.

“The idea for the collection struck us in March,” Anjali explains, “a time when the world seems to be waking up from its slumber. The cold air gives way to warmth, and nature bursts forth in a riot of colours. It’s an energy that’s utterly contagious, and as artists, we couldn’t help but channel it into creating something truly special.”