Eyewear gets elevated: This new accessory is changing the eyewear game

Move over, statement necklaces – there's a new accessory in town, and it's changing the eyewear game. Sam & Marshall, the Indian brand known for its stylish sunglasses and eyeglasses, has just launched its first-ever collection of eyewear chains.
Gone are the days of flimsy plastic chains; this new collection elevates eyewear chains to the status of essential fashion statements. Inspired by the captivating elements of nature, the collection boasts seven distinct ranges, each a masterpiece in its own right.
Nature's beauty translated into wearable art
Think shimmering Virdis chains, crafted from stainless steel and echoing the vibrant hues of a green python. Or the geometric elegance of Mirageite, channeling the white pyrite cube's sharp angles. For a touch of luxury, the Clavipe chain offers a captivating blend of gold and black, while the lightweight Nimbus, inspired by nimbus clouds, adds a touch of ethereal whimsy.
A chain for every mood
The collection caters to every style preference. Seashell enthusiasts will find themselves drawn to the Cypraea range, available in three stunning variations: Dawn (orange), Night (black), and Sea (blue). Inspired by the majestic Taj Mahal, the Makrana chain combines polycarbonate and stainless steel for a timeless look. And for those seeking a contemporary twist, the Makrana Mauve offers a splash of captivating mauve.
Function meets fashion
But the brand's brilliance lies in the perfect marriage of fashion and functionality. These chains are not just about aesthetics; they're meticulously designed to keep your glasses secure and within easy reach. Crafted from durable materials and backed by a six-month warranty, they're built to last.
A new chapter in eyewear
From adding a touch of elegance to elevating your everyday look, this chain collection offers the perfect solution. So, ditch the boring and embrace the extraordinary. Eyewear isn't just about correcting vision anymore; it's about expressing your unique style.