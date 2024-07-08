Eyewear gets elevated: This new accessory is changing the eyewear game

Move over, statement necklaces – there's a new accessory in town, and it's changing the eyewear game. Sam & Marshall, the Indian brand known for its stylish sunglasses and eyeglasses, has just launched its first-ever collection of eyewear chains.

Gone are the days of flimsy plastic chains; this new collection elevates eyewear chains to the status of essential fashion statements. Inspired by the captivating elements of nature, the collection boasts seven distinct ranges, each a masterpiece in its own right.