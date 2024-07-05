Dipti Advait unveils Vara: Celebrating bold colours and effortless style for every occasion

Nouria’s new collection, Vara, is inspired by the vibrant hues of summer. Designed for versatility, the pieces are crafted to be worn in myriad ways, catering to the dynamic needs of contemporary fashion.

Dipti Advait, the creative mind behind the brand, believes that clothing should be effortless, empowering, and beautiful. Her clothing label is an extension of this belief. The outfits are ideal for regular women who are doing exceptional things, exploring the world, owning their unique stories, and embracing bold and confident styles.