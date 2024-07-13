From flowing silhouettes to vibrant hues, this monsoon edit will help you stay stylish during the rains

As we gear up for the monsoon season, 431-88 by Shweta Kapur, a luxury women’s wear label, has unveiled their latest curation of monsoon essentials — Monsoon Edit. From flowing silhouettes to vibrant hues, the edit is designed to embody effortless elegance and tailored to keep you stylish and comfortable.

The drop features breezy shirts crafted to let you move freely while keeping you cool and chic. Whether you’re off to work or catching up with friends over coffee, whether you’re braving the rain on your daily commute, going out with your loved ones or enjoying cosy moments at home, the pieces in this drop are perfect for navigating the unpredictable rains.

Meticulously crafted with attention to detail, each shirt in the Monsoon Edit blends comfort and style seamlessly, making them suitable for any occasion.