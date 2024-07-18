Beyond the loom: Traditional patterns get a fashion-forward upgrade

In India, festivals are synonymous with vibrant celebrations, and Fiza captures that essence through its design choices. Traditional patterns are given a modern makeover with contemporary cuts and embellishments. The collection also boasts a vibrant colour palette, reflecting the joyous spirit of festivals.

The name itself, Fiza, hints at the collection’s essence. It’s an Urdu word meaning ‘atmosphere’ or ‘breeze.’ “The name was chosen to evoke a sense of lightness and elegance. A gentle breeze adds a touch of magic to a moment, changing the atmosphere. Similarly, the Fiza collection aims to enhance the festive mood with its exquisite designs and hues,” Pooja explains.

The choice of fabrics and colours plays a crucial role in crafting the collection. “It’s a celebration of both tradition and modern trends,” says Pooja.

Comfort and breathability are key, so cotton features prominently. Flowy and lightweight fabrics like chiffon and georgette add a contemporary touch to traditional designs. For a touch of regal elegance, velvet also makes an appearance.

Colours are just as important. Vibrant hues like electric blue, brown, and mustard yellow are deeply rooted in Indian culture. However, to keep things modern, muted tones, pastels, and contemporary shades like teal blue and parrot green are also incorporated.