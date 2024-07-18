LSD collection embodies the spirit of exploration

Saggar Mehra, a name synonymous with pushing boundaries in the fashion world, unveils its latest collection, aptly titled LSD. More than just an acronym, LSD embodies a spirit of exploration, urging wearers to embark on a sartorial voyage of self-discovery.
“LSD,” says Saggar, “draws its inspiration from the very essence of exploration. We want wearers to see fashion as a tool for self-expression, a way to transcend limitations and discover new horizons within themselves.” This ethos permeates the collection, evident in the playful mix of textures and unexpected silhouettes.
LSD takes wearers on a tactile adventure. “Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the collection features luxurious summer blends of cotton, linen, silk, wool, and other natural fibers. These fabrics are meticulously combined for both functionality and fluidity. Playful knits add a touch of comfort and versatility, ensuring the pieces are as comfortable as they are captivating,” he says.
The name, LSD, is a deliberate provocation, a nod to venturing beyond the ordinary. “It symbolises the exploration of uncharted territories of the mind, resonating with those who dare to embrace the unknown,” explains Saggar. It is a collection for the fearless individual, the one who thrives on pushing boundaries and challenging conventions.
The collection boasts an array of standout pieces. The three-piece co-ord sets are a particular highlight. These sets seamlessly blend wearable art with functionality, creating statement silhouettes that turn heads. “Each piece is designed to be a conversation starter, an invitation to explore individual style,” he says.
It defies the constraints of occasion. “We’ve designed the collection to be as versatile as the wearer. Whether you’re strolling through the park or attending a gala, it offers pieces that will ensure you make a statement.” This collection transcends the limitations of casual and formal wear, catering to a wide range of occasions with a touch of refined flamboyance.
It’s an invitation to embark on a journey of self-discovery. With its focus on exploration, unexpected textures, and statement silhouettes, it is poised to become a favourite among those who dare to be different.
Price starts at Rs 17,500. Available online.
