LSD collection embodies the spirit of exploration

LSD takes wearers on a tactile adventure. “Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the collection features luxurious summer blends of cotton, linen, silk, wool, and other natural fibers. These fabrics are meticulously combined for both functionality and fluidity. Playful knits add a touch of comfort and versatility, ensuring the pieces are as comfortable as they are captivating,” he says.

The name, LSD, is a deliberate provocation, a nod to venturing beyond the ordinary. “It symbolises the exploration of uncharted territories of the mind, resonating with those who dare to embrace the unknown,” explains Saggar. It is a collection for the fearless individual, the one who thrives on pushing boundaries and challenging conventions.

The collection boasts an array of standout pieces. The three-piece co-ord sets are a particular highlight. These sets seamlessly blend wearable art with functionality, creating statement silhouettes that turn heads. “Each piece is designed to be a conversation starter, an invitation to explore individual style,” he says.

It defies the constraints of occasion. “We’ve designed the collection to be as versatile as the wearer. Whether you’re strolling through the park or attending a gala, it offers pieces that will ensure you make a statement.” This collection transcends the limitations of casual and formal wear, catering to a wide range of occasions with a touch of refined flamboyance.