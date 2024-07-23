A slice of city chic for fall

Michael Kors unveils the crown jewel of his Fall/Winter 2024 collection — the Manhatta bag. This exquisitely crafted piece isn't just a handbag; it's a love letter to New York City.

Drawing inspiration from the city's vibrant energy and rich history (Manhattan's original moniker, Mana-hatta), the Manhatta embodies chic versatility. Its slim silhouette and glamorous details make it a perfect companion for navigating the urban jungle. But the Manhatta boasts a secret – a subtle ’M,’ cleverly integrated into its structure, that transforms into a ‘K’ when viewed from a certain angle. A playful nod to both Michael Kors and the city itself.

Luxury is woven into every stitch. Crafted in Italy from the finest smooth leather, the Manhatta is lined with soft Italian suede and finished with painted trim. The detachable chain strap offers a touch of modern functionality, allowing the bag to seamlessly transition from day to evening wear.