Besties in style: 5 matching must-haves for Friendship Day

Supima Cotton T-Shirt from XYXX: For a laid-back vibe, look no further than the Supima Cotton T-shirt from XYXX. Made with breathable fabric, this comfy tee is ideal for any Friendship Day adventure you have planned. Plus, with its high-quality construction, you and your bestie can enjoy your matching looks for many celebrations to come.

Priced at Rs 1,499. Available online.