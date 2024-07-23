Besties in style: 5 matching must-haves for Friendship Day

Friendship Day is here, and what better way to celebrate your unbreakable bond than with a matching gift? Look no further, because we've got the perfect picks for you and your BFF to twin in style!
Miraggio Irene Shoulder Bag: This elegant shoulder bag is the epitome of sophisticated style. Imagine you and your bestie, rocking this matching accessory, looking effortlessly put-together for brunch, shopping sprees, or any adventure your day holds.
Priced at Rs 3,499. Available online.
Aulerth Numisma Charm Bracelet: For a more sentimental approach, consider the exquisite Aulerth Numisma Charm Bracelet. It's more than just an accessory; it's a symbol of your enduring friendship and the memories you've shared.
Priced at Rs 13,500. Available online.
Sereko AM Routine Essentials: Friendship extends to self-care rituals too! Start your mornings together with the rejuvenating power of the Sereko AM Routine Essentials set. This curated kit includes everything you need for a fresh, glowing start to your day.
Priced at Rs 3,275. Available online.
White Layered Dress from Mish Designs: Turn heads and celebrate your friendship in style with the White Asymmetric Layered Dress from Mish Designs. This statement piece, with its chic details, is perfect for a brunch date or a fun outing.
Priced at Rs 3,499. Available online.
Supima Cotton T-Shirt from XYXX: For a laid-back vibe, look no further than the Supima Cotton T-shirt from XYXX. Made with breathable fabric, this comfy tee is ideal for any Friendship Day adventure you have planned. Plus, with its high-quality construction, you and your bestie can enjoy your matching looks for many celebrations to come.
Priced at Rs 1,499. Available online.
So there you have it! From luxurious handbags to symbolic jewellery and comfy tees, there's a perfect matching gift for every type of bestie bond. Happy Friendship Day!