Diesel's denim dreams: Christine Quinn reimagines the wedding

Diesel's Fall Winter 2024 campaign, Til D Do Us Part, is a bold and unconventional reimagining of the traditional wedding. Starring the iconic Christine Quinn as the denim-clad bride, the campaign is a playful subversion of expectations.

Instead of blushing in white, Quinn commands attention in a stone-washed denim gown, complete with rosette accents. A strict dress code mandates head-to-toe Diesel denim for all attendees, transforming the ceremony into a celebration of the fabric's versatility and rebellious spirit.