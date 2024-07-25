For girls on the go, the latest collections form Lino Perros are for you!
Rooted in timeless design and quality rather than fleeting trends, Lino Perros caters to a sophisticated, modern audience. Their range features luxurious handbags suited to various tastes and age groups, from elegant shoulder bags and versatile backpacks to refined slings and stylish clutches, designed for every occasion and personal style. They also have an extensive selection of footwear, including casual sneakers, chic moccasins, glamorous stilettos, comfortable flats, and fashionable wedges.
Whether you’re gearing up for a party with Texas, looking for texture with Voyage, seeking everyday elegance with Avril, enjoying a fresh floral touch with Valley, or finding classic staples with Monroe, there’s something for everyone. For a trendy twist, check out Blythe; for on-the-go convenience, Pacman’s stylish backpacks have you covered; for cosy and chic, Maddie offers quilted and puffered options; and for classic jacquard styles, Nelly is the way to go. Head designer Poonam Adhikari shares more about the collections. Excerpts:
What does Lino Perros have to offer?
In terms of accessories, Lino Perros primarily offers a wide range of footwear and handbag collections. However, in the years to come, we plan to further expand our range of products and designs for gifts and apparels. In terms of quality, the brand has always been visionary in providing high-quality products with elegant designs that cater to the fashion needs of all types — from casual everyday styles to more sophisticated and formal looks.
What is the inspiration behind the accessories by Lino Perros?
The inspiration behind Lino Perros accessories is a blend of classic elegance and contemporary trends. Each design is inspired by global fashion trends, vintage styles, modern aesthetics, and versatility, ensuring maximum functionality and style to make each piece timeless.
How do the products live up to the challenge of matching trends or outdoing trends?
At Lino Perros, we believe that while trends come and go, superior quality is of core importance to our consumers. Our focus is not merely on keeping up with trends but on creating products that transcend them. We ensure our products excel in style and design while prioritising durability, relevance, versatility, and longevity. This approach guarantees that our customers receive items that are not only fashionable today but also remain valuable and stylish for years to come.
Are there any motifs or designs that are specific to your brand?
Lino Perros is known for its sleek and minimalist designs that often include subtly elegant embellishments. Structured shapes, polished finishes, and thoughtful detailing like metallic logos for sneakers or unique clasp designs are some of the signature styles. These motifs resonate with our audience.
Who are your target audience and why?
Our primary audience includes young professionals, fashion enthusiasts, and trendsetters who are fashion-conscious who value quality and timeless style and seek accessories that can complement both their everyday attire and special occasions. The brand appeals to those who appreciate sophisticated luxury and durability in craftsmanship.
Price: INR 1,995 to INR 5,995.
Available online.
