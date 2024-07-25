New launches

The bride side: This collection of exquisite jewellery is specially crafted for the brides-to-be

Discover timeless beauty with the Vivaham collection featuring exquisite gold and diamond jewellery with traditional craftsmanship
Brides! Listen in. This good news is meant especially for you. The stunning new Vivaham collection from Reliance Jewels has arrived, showcasing a range of exquisite bridal jewellery that celebrates traditional looks from various regions across India.

Crafted with gold and diamonds, this collection embodies the opulent essence of grand Indian weddings. Featuring over 14 unique bridal looks inspired by the cultural heritage of nine distinct regions—including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka — Vivaham offers a diverse and enchanting selection for your special day.

The collection offers a diverse array of jewellery designed to reflect the unique style and preferences of every Indian bride. Catering to both traditional wedding ceremonies and pre-wedding events, it features breathtaking pieces of gold and diamond jewellery, including choker necklaces, long necklaces, bangles, maangtikka, rings, matha patti, earrings, armbands, and waist belts, that blend timeless traditions with the contemporary tastes.

