This monsoon jewellery collection reflects the harmony and renewal that the season brings

Rowa’s Jewels’ newly launched Monsoon Collection is a celebration of nature’s magnificence. Inspired by the ethereal beauty of the monsoon season, each piece in this collection embodies the essence of rain-soaked landscapes and the vibrant hues that emerge under cloudy skies. From the shimmering blues reminiscent of serene waterfalls to the delicate droplets evoking the gentle patter of rain, every jewel tells a story of nature’s rejuvenation.

“Our Monsoon Collection is a tribute to the beauty that emerges during this transformative season. Each piece reflects our admiration for the harmony and renewal that the monsoon season brings. Our collection features statement jewellery pieces crafted with meticulous attention to detail,” says, Rituu B Jhaveri, founder, Rowa’s Jewels.

The ethereal Cascade Earrings from the collection are statement earrings adorned with shimmering blue sapphires that cascade like gentle waterfalls, inspired by the serene beauty of the monsoon season. The design intricately weaves together the deep blue hues of sapphires with the brilliance of diamonds, evoking the fluidity and grace of cascading water. Styled with a flowing evening gown or a simple cocktail dress, these earrings effortlessly elevate any ensemble with their natural elegance.

The Modern Majesty Solitaire Rosecut Diamond Ring designed to resemble a caterpillar entwined on the finger, is a unique and whimsical piece of jewellery. The caterpillar, often seen during the monsoon season, symbolises transformation and renewal, mirroring the freshness associated with this time of year. This symbolism adds an extra layer of meaning to the ring, making it a perfect gift for someone embarking on a new chapter in their life. The rose-cut diamond, with its ethereal glow, and the baguette and round-cut diamonds on the intricate band create a harmonious fusion of classic and modern aesthetics including champagne diamonds.

Inspired by the gentle beauty of raindrops, the Retro Teardrop Diamond Uncut Ring and the Regal Deco Drop Earrings capture the freshness they bring to the earth. The Retro Teardrop Diamond Uncut Ring, with its bold teardrop uncut diamond and striking royal blue enamel work, evokes the elegance of vintage design while maintaining a modern, luxurious feel. The geometric shapes and uncut gems add a touch of mid-century sophistication. Alongside the elegant ring, the Regal Deco Drop Earrings, adorned with intricate latticework, matching enamel, and diamond accents, radiate royal grandeur and art deco style to make a complete set.

The colours of the monsoon season are a vibrant and diverse mosaic, much like the Radiant Mosaic Pendant in diamonds and gemstones set in delicate gold. This necklace is a celebration of craftsmanship and beautifully captures the essence of monsoon with its vivid array of gemstones, each representing the myriad hues seen in nature during this time. The greens symbolise the lush, rain-soaked foliage, the blues reflect the beautiful skies during the different times of monsoon, and the pinks and reds mirror the burst of flowers in full bloom.

The collection boasts of meticulously crafted jewellery that effortlessly transitions from traditional Indian attire to modern Western wear of today’s generation, offering versatility and sophistication in equal measure.

Price starts at INR 1,00,000.

Available online.

Email: rupam @newindianexpress.com

X: @rupsjain